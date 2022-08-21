WNBA Playoffs: Game 2 of Mystics-Storm series

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEATTLE—Breanna Stewart had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Sue Bird added season highs of 18 points and 10 assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 97-84 on Sunday to sweep their opening-round series.

No. 4 seed Seattle plays top-seeded Las Vegas in the second round. The best-of-five series begins next Sunday in Las Vegas.

Jewell Loyd was 5 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points for the Storm. Gabby Williams, who suffered a concussion in the third quarter and did not return, scored 14 points and Tina Charles added 10.

Ariel Atkins hit a 3-pointer 13 seconds into the third quarter to give the Mystics a 46-45 lead, but Stewart answered with a 3 on the other end and Seattle never again trailed. Stewart made a fade-away jumper to stretch the Storm’s lead to 17 points with 6 minutes to play.

Natasha Cloud made 5 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points for Washington. Atkins added 15 points and seven assists, Elena Delle Donne and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 12 points apiece, and Alysha Clark 10.

The Storm made 35 of 63 (55.6%) from the field, shot 52.2% (12 of 23) from 3-point range. finished with 27 assists and committed a season-low eight turnovers.