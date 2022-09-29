Woman arrested after fatal I-95 crash in Spotsylvania

A Ruther Glen woman was arrested after fleeing the scene of a fatal three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County in which two people were killed, according to Virginia State Police.

Wendy C. Gudiness, 48, is charged with felony hit and run. She is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to Sgt. Brent Coffey, Gudiness was driving south in the left lane at 11:35 p.m. Monday, about a mile north of the Massaponax exit, when her 2010 Mercury Mariner collided with a 2008 Acura MDX that was in the center lane.

The impact caused the Acura to run off the left side of the interstate into the median. The car continued into the northbound lanes, where it struck a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Acura driver, Berthe N. Ngundji, 52, and her passenger, 60-year-old Jacques F. Ngundji, died at the scene. Coffey said the victims are both from Richmond and were wearing seat belts.

The Jeep driver, a 23-year-old Exeter, N.C., man, and his 22-year-old female passenger, were both taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. They were also wearing seat belts.

Gudiness was found Tuesday in Ruther Glen and arrested.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Trooper L. Batten at 540/891-4108 or send an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov