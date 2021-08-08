Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

And Felix closed the show.

For five Olympics spanning 16—make that 17—years, she was epitome of class and speed. At 35 years old, she called it a career, but not without doing what she does better than any runner alive: Winning medals.

Her bronze in the 400 and gold in the 4x400 relay gave her 11. She now has more than any track athlete in history, save a Finnish distance runner, Paavo Nurmi, who won 12 between 1920 and 1928.

Felix has more to do. Since having her baby, Cammy, in 2018 she has transformed herself into one of the most outspoken advocates for women in sports.

“I feel like it’s definitely been a journey for me to get to the point where I guess I had the courage to do so,” Felix said.

She earned the platform with two decades of racing in which she won some, and lost some, and kept on coming back for more.

Now, it’s time to see who takes her place.

Earlier in the meet, someone asked Muhammad, the hurdler, what she thought about all this women’s dominance at the track—of America’s seven gold medals in track and field, they won five.

“Women do it better,” she quipped.

After watching them conquer records, overcome obstacles and make their messages heard over nine days and nights at the Olympic track, it was hard to say she was wrong.