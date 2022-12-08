Women's basketball: WNBA, players rejoice over Griner's release

Brittney Griner's loved ones and extended basketball family were ecstatic when news broke Thursday about her release from a Russian prison and that she was on her way back to the United States.

It has been nearly 300 days since the WNBA star was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February, when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison in August. Now four months later, she's headed home after the U.S. and Russia had a high-level prisoner exchange Thursday.

“Today, my family is whole,” said Brittney's wife, Cherelle Griner, at a White House briefing.

That feeling was shared by the basketball community.

“There has not been a day over the past 10 months where we all haven’t had Brittney Griner on our minds and in our hearts, and that has now turned into a collective wave of joy and relief knowing that she will soon be reunited with her family, the WNBA player community, and her friends," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who admitted to being very emotional when she heard the news this morning. “BG has shown extraordinary courage and dignity in the face of enormous adversity.”

While it's unclear right now if Griner wants to ever play basketball again, she would be welcomed back with open arms by both the WNBA and USA Basketball. The WNBA season begins May 19. Engelbert said she'd give Griner and her family some space and time before any discussion about her return to the league.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has been a prominent advocate for Griner's return. Staley, who coached Griner on the 2020 Olympic team, feels that playing again could be helpful to the dominant center.

"We want her back in her happy place," Staley said. "So I hope that Brittney laces them up. But if she does not, I truly would understand why."

Social media was flooded with messages of joy from WNBA players.

“My heart is really singing with joy right now. Our sister is finally free,” WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike said. “This is a monumental moment for everyone who has shown compassion for our WNBA sister over the last 294 days since BG was wrongfully detained.”

Griner is under contract with the Phoenix Mercury, who were allowed by the league to pay her full salary of nearly $228,000 last season without it counting against their salary cap.

The team was thrilled that their eight-time All-Star was coming home.

“Miraculously, mercifully, the count of days detained has ended at 294, and our friend, our sister is headed back home where she belongs,” the Mercury said in a statement.