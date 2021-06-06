Women's College World Series: Oklahoma tops James Madison; rematch to decide WCWS finalist

OKLAHOMA CITY—Tiare Jennings hit a leadoff homer and drove in the go-ahead run with a seventh-inning double, and No. 1 seed Oklahoma avenged a stunning loss to unseeded James Madison, beating the Dukes 6–3 on Sunday in the Women’s College World Series semifinal.

Nicole May threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Oklahoma (53–3), which will face James Madison again Monday with the winner advancing to face either Florida State or Alabama in the best-of-three championship series.

The rematch and the championship series were pushed back a day because a 2½-hour weather delay pushed back Sunday’s Florida State-Alabama game shortly after it started. Florida State eventually won 2–0 to force a decisive game.

Sara Jubas hit a three-run homer and Odicci Alexander threw a 118-pitch complete game for James Madison (41–3). Alexander already had complete-game wins over Oklahoma and No. 5 seed Oklahoma State at the World Series.

“It’s always a little bit easier the second—not easier, but you have more knowledge the second time around,” Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said. “And having never faced her, we were not prepared for what she was bringing.”

Alexander expected the Sooners to be better prepared in the rematch.