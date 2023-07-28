Canada 2, Ireland 1: Canada recovered from conceding directly from a corner kick to seal a come-frombehind 2–1 win against Ireland in Perth, Australia.

Adriana Leon's second-half strike at Perth's Rectangular Stadium boosted Olympic champion Canada's hopes of advancing to the round of 16 by moving to the top of Group B.

Defeat for Ireland saw it eliminated from the tournament after back-to-back losses on its first appearance at a World Cup.

It had all started so well for Ireland when captain Katie McCabe curled a fourth-minute corner beyond Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan into the back of the net.

But an own-goal by Megan Connolly in the fifth minute of firsthalf time added on gifted Canada an equalizer before the break.

Leon scored the winner in the 53rd after an assist from substitute Sophie Schmidt.'

Portugal 2, Vietnam 0: Telma Encarnacao scored one goal and assisted on another as Portugal triumphed in Hamilton, New Zealand, ensuring Vietnam will not advance to the knockout stage.

Portugal jumped ahead in the seventh minute following a quick series of decisive passes through the Vietnamese defense. Lucia Alves dropped in a perfect cross to Encarnacao at the top of the sixyard box for a simple finish.

Portugal still has a shot to advance out of the group stage but will need to win or draw against the United States, with a Netherlands loss next Tuesday against Vietnam.

Nigeria 3, Australia 2: Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala came on as a second-half substitute and inspired Nigeria's upset win over co-host Australia with her extra edge in attack and a goal that sealed the victory in Brisbane, Australia.

The win moved Nigeria into a share of first place in Group B with Canada, both with four points.

It means Australia, struggling with injuries in attack with striker Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler missing the game in Brisbane, needs to beat Olympic champion Canada in Melbourne on Monday to control its own fate for a spot in the round of 16.

Oshoala swooped on a defensive mixup in the 72nd minute and beat three Australians to the ball, sneaking a right-foot inside the near post from a tight angle. She peeled off her jersey and ran to the sideline to celebrate, getting a yellow card in the process.

The Australians had more shots on goal (28–10) and more on target (8–5) but missed the clinical finish of its world-class strikers.