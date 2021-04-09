Word on the Street: Whom are you looking for?

Some years ago, a Micah pastor asked one of our neighbors to help bring the cross down from the attic of the church in preparation for Easter Sunday. The neighbor obliged and the pastor further asked him whether he would like to participate in carrying the cross into worship as part of that week’s processional. “Oh, I couldn’t do that,” he said. “You don’t know who I am and the things I’ve done.”
I am often reminded of that story, as we have worked to give Micah Street Church a shape and structure that suits our neighbors’ unique narratives. The more this community grows, the more I am convinced that their ability to be part of a mainline congregation has never been for lack of want; more often, it is that their lives and stories, for whatever reason, have led them to believe they are not worthy of the cross and the community that gathers around it.
Our chaplain, Chelsea, and I both had the joy this resurrection Sunday of sharing Street Church with our families. Worship together has been quite the challenge this past year for any church and family. In both of our cases, as of late, we have often been long gone from our houses on Sunday mornings before our children are even out of bed.
As I watched our children blend into the Street Church congregation, I was touched by the ways they loved on our people and our people loved them back. Chelsea’s oldest, particularly, took seriously his street church responsibilities, first passing out the rocks we use for our weekly change offering and then gathering up the Easter eggs that had been scattered throughout our outdoor sanctuary. What I found particularly special about him is that he not only collected the eggs and looked to see what was inside, he proceeded to walk the rows of chairs offering candy found inside back to our neighbors.
A little child shall lead them, I thought. How prophetic of him to search relentlessly for those eggs, pull out the best part and offer it freely to those who had gathered. We do not need the empty egg, or tomb rather, on resurrection Sunday, just the goodness found inside.
Whether our neighbors know it or not, we, too, are like those Easter eggs. The shinier and more colorful on the outside, the more accepted, desired and precious the world perceives us. If we find ourselves cracked and scraped, discolored and damaged, as many of our neighbors do, the world wants less to do with us. No matter what goodness remains inside, long-standing rejection, marginalization and exclusion can have us forget the beautiful creations we are.
The goodness inside all of us is not meant to be contained in an egg or locked away behind a heavy stone. As the resurrection story calls us to consider, it is meant to be nurtured and freely given away. None of us can truly appreciate the gift of the risen Lord when any one of us has yet to discover that truth.
In her message this Easter, Pastor Chelsea asked our neighbors the Jesus question. “Whom are you looking for?” Jesus asks Mary as she sat weeping within the empty tomb. I sometimes wonder that very thing as I look across our street community on Sundays. Do our neighbors know, they are someone worth looking for? Do Wendy, Bill, Chris, Arritt, Junior and so many others know the special blessing placed inside of them when they were created in God’s image? Who would they be if they fully understood how perfect they were in God’s eyes, despite all the bumps, bruises and imperfections they have collected on the outside?
And what of the rest of us? We look for the risen Lord on Easter Sunday, in our own lives, in our close circles; but can we see the Christ in the man who slept outside last night, the woman who sold her body to buy her next meal, the child whose unspeakable trauma produced an adult that drinks to numb the pain? Who are we looking for when we encounter a seemingly empty tomb?
He is risen, he is risen, indeed! And not just on Easter Sunday, but every time we look at the hardest, darkest corners of our world and see something more than an empty tomb. May all of our neighbors know that the cross is not saved for the well behaved and most put together. The tomb is empty, but they are not and the light still shines within them.
Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.