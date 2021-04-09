Word on the Street: Whom are you looking for?

Some years ago, a Micah pastor asked one of our neighbors to help bring the cross down from the attic of the church in preparation for Easter Sunday. The neighbor obliged and the pastor further asked him whether he would like to participate in carrying the cross into worship as part of that week’s processional. “Oh, I couldn’t do that,” he said. “You don’t know who I am and the things I’ve done.”

I am often reminded of that story, as we have worked to give Micah Street Church a shape and structure that suits our neighbors’ unique narratives. The more this community grows, the more I am convinced that their ability to be part of a mainline congregation has never been for lack of want; more often, it is that their lives and stories, for whatever reason, have led them to believe they are not worthy of the cross and the community that gathers around it.

Our chaplain, Chelsea, and I both had the joy this resurrection Sunday of sharing Street Church with our families. Worship together has been quite the challenge this past year for any church and family. In both of our cases, as of late, we have often been long gone from our houses on Sunday mornings before our children are even out of bed.