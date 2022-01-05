World briefs

SOUTH KOREA, U.S. TAKE STOCK OF NORTH’S LATEST MISSILE LAUNCH
SEOUL, South Korea—North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday, the U.S. military said, its first weapons launch in about two months. It’s a signal the North isn’t interested in rejoining denuclearization talks anytime soon and would rather focus on boosting its weapons arsenal.
The launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further strengthen his military capability—without disclosing any new policies toward the United States or South Korea—at a high-profile ruling party conference last week.
The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the ballistic missile launch “highlights the destabilizing impact of [North Korea’s] illicit weapons program” but didn’t pose an immediate threat to U.S. territory or its allies. It said in a statement that the U.S. commitment to the defense of its allies, South Korea and Japan, remains “ironclad.”
South Korea’s military said a suspected ballistic missile fired from North Korea’s mountainous northern Jagang province flew toward its eastern waters. Defense Minister Suh Wook said the launch is seen as part of North Korea’s military buildup, but that South Korea is analyzing whether it had any political intention.
ROCKETS HIT IRAQi BASEs WITH U.S. TROOPS; NO INJURIES reported
BAGHDAD—Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. troops in Iraq’s western Anbar province and the capital of Baghdad were targeted by Katyusha rockets Wednesday. In Syria, eight rounds of indirect fire landed inside a base with members of the U.S.-led coalition, the Iraqi and U.S. militaries said.
No casualties were reported in the three attacks, part of a series that began on Monday, the anniversary of a U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad two years ago.
HUMAN RIGHTS GROUP CONDEMNS SAUDIS DEPORTING ETHNIC TIGRAYANS
NAIROBI, Kenya—Officials in Ethiopia have detained and forcibly disappeared thousands of ethnic Tigrayans who recently were deported from Saudi Arabia, a new thHuman Rights Watch report says as the country’s deadly Tigray conflict continues.
This is the latest report citing witnesses who have described mass arrests of ethnic Tigrayans. Ethiopia’s government says it is targeting people suspected of supporting the Tigray forces who have fought the government since November 2020 but pulled back into their region weeks ago.
The report released Wed-nesday called on Saudi officials to “stop holding ethnic Tigrayans in abhorrent conditions and deporting them to Ethiopia, and instead help the United Nations high commissioner for refugees to provide them with international protection.”
AUSTRALIA, JAPAN TO SIGN NEW SECURITY PACT
SYDNEY—Australia and Japan will sign a treaty on Thursday to increase defense and security cooperation in a move that has been hailed as “historic” but which might anger China.
Prime ministers Scott Morrison of Australia and Fumio Kishida of Japan will meet in a virtual summit to sign the agreement, which Morrison said “will underpin greater and more complex practical engagement between the Australian Defense Force and the Japanese Self-Defense Forces.”
“Australia and Japan are the closest of friends,” Morrison added. “Our special strategic partnership is stronger than it has ever been, reflecting our shared values, our commitment to democracy and human rights and our common interests in a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific region.”
In September, Australia signed the so-called Aukus trilateral security pact with the United States and Britain under which those two countries pledged to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines. That deal upset China, which said it “intensified the arms race and undermined international non-proliferation efforts.”
In a statement on Wednesday, Morrison described the latest treaty with Japan as historic and said “it will, for the first time, provide a clear framework for enhanced interoperability and cooperation between our two forces.”
FOUR ACQUITTED IN TOPPLING OF british STATUE OF SLAVE TRADER
LONDON—Four anti-racism demonstrators were cleared Wednesday of criminal damage in the toppling of a statue of a 17th-century slave trader during a Black Lives Matter protest in southwestern England.
Protesters used ropes to pull down the bronze statue of Edward Colston and dump it in Bristol’s harbor on June 7, 2020. The demonstration and toppling were part of a worldwide reckoning with racism and slavery sparked by the death of a Black American man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
Loud cheers rang out from a packed public gallery at Bristol Crown Court as a jury acquitted Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, and Sage Willoughby, 22, and Jake Skuse, 33.
DUCHESS TO GET ONE POUND in suit SETTLEMENT
WITH TABLOID
LONDON—The Duchess of Sussex will receive a nominal 1-pound ($1.35) payment for invasion of privacy plus undisclosed damages for copyright infringement, under an agreement that ends her long-running dispute with Britain’s Mail on Sunday over the tabloid’s publication of a letter she wrote to her father.
The terms were reported by the Guardian newspaper on Wednesday, 10 days after Associated Newspapers Ltd., publisher of the Mail on Sunday, decided to forego further appeals and published a statement acknowledging that the U.S.-born duchess, formerly known as Meghan Markle, had won her lawsuit.