World Cup lookahead

Tuesday marks the final day of play for both Groups A and B, and it is the first day of simultaneous kickoffs.

The practice of starting two games at the same time began in 1986, four years after a match dubbed the “Disgrace of Gijon.” The match was scandalous because West Germany and Austria both knew that a German win by one or two goals would advance both teams at the expense of Algeria.

After Germany scored an early goal, neither team tried to score again.

Wales vs. England, 2 p.m.: British rivals meet at the World Cup when Wales faces England with animosity high between the nations over a 2016 video.

Footage went viral six years ago of Wales players celebrating wildly when England was eliminated from the European Championship in a humiliating defeat. Wales had lost to England in the group stage and was ecstatic to see its British neighbor lose.

Now set to meet Tuesday in their final group game, England can send Wales home. The Three Lions only need a draw to move into the knockout stage, but Wales must win to have a chance at advancing in its first World Cup since 1958.

Wales drew 1-1 with the United States in its opening match, then lost to Iran 2-0 and has only one point in Group B.

England is a World Cup favorite and opened strong with a 6-2 win over Iran, but looked flat in a goalless draw against the United States. England coach Gareth Southgate has been criticized for conservative play and not starting winger Phil Foden.

“I don’t think it takes a genius to see how we’ve improved since 2016. For me it feels like a completely different team," England forward Marcus Rashford said. “We’ve come on so much. We’ve learned a lot about ourselves along the way.”

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m.: Enner Valencia scored three goals in Ecuador's first two World Cup games but his health is in question heading into a match against Senegal.

The 33-year-old striker was carried off the field on a stretcher in a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands with an injured right knee. Valencia also sprained his left knee in Ecuador's opening win over Qatar.

It's concerning to Ecuador because Valencia has carried the team and scored its last six World Cup goals. Valencia is trying to become only the second player to score seven straight goals for a single nation at the World Cup.

Senegal, meanwhile, is considering lineup changes for the must-win Group A game. Senegal lost to the Netherlands 3-1 in its opening match, and only a win against Ecuador will advance the team to the knockout stage for the first time since reaching the quarterfinals in 2002 in its first World Cup.

Senegal has never beaten a South American opponent at the World Cup, losing to Uruguay in 2002 and Colombia in 2014. Senegal has struggled without star Sadio Mané.

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m.: Qatar will play its final match of the World Cup on Tuesday when it faces the Netherlands in a game with nothing on the line for the host nation, joining South Africa in 2010.

The Netherlands is on the verge of reaching the knockout stage with a draw after failing to qualify for the World Cup four years ago. The Dutch could even get through with a loss if Ecuador beats Senegal in the other Group A match.

The Netherlands is on a 17-game unbeaten run since coach Louis van Gaal returned to lead the team for the third time.