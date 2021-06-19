Xfinity results

 Skip to main content
Kyle Busch wins 100th Xfinity race

LEBANON, Tenn.—Kyle Busch set a new personal milestone in winning Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Busch led seven times for 123 laps and beat Justin Allgaier in overtime for his 100th career victory in NASCAR’s junior circuit. It’s also the fourth time he’s taken the checkered flag at the Nashville track.

Allgaier finished second and was followed by Harrison Burton, Josh Berry and AJ Allmendinger.

Busch pretended to smash his winner’s Gibson guitar trophy. He did so following his 2009 race and was vilified by fans for doing such.

—The Associated Press

