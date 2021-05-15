YMCA hosts annual Give Day on Tuesday

The Rappahannock Area YMCA is hosting its annual Give Day Tuesday, May 18, in honor of two major benefactors: the late Russell Sullivan and his wife, Mabel.

Sullivan played for the Detroit Tigers in the 1950s before returning to his home in Stafford County and becoming a prolific homebuilder in the region. The couple’s donations helped fund the gymnasium at the Massad branch of the YMCA in Stafford County and bolstered the Jay Massad Annual Support Fund, which helps provide YMCA memberships for children, families, seniors and people with disabilities.

Give Day is the YMCA’s annual effort to raise funds for community outreach and financial assistance programs for its branches in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties. The YMCA’s goal this year is to raise $145,000 for pickleball, capital improvements at Ron Rosner, the Jon Fried Tennis Academy, and its Open Doors Program.

Fusion Rehab and Wellness, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Burke & Herbert Bank and Hirschler will sponsor Power Hours, a special opportunity for local branches to win additional cash prizes during the fundraiser.

Donations can be made online at family-ymca.org/giveday.