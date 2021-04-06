Young Life: Celebrate Earth Day with Fredericksburg Parks and Rec

The folks at Fredericksburg’s Park and Recreation invite families to join in its 17th annual Earth Day celebration, offering a spectrum of interactive and engaging activities for children and youth. The widely popular event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, and this year’s will be bigger and more varied than ever. The weeklong Earth Day festival, running from April 11-17, will comprise both virtual and on-site activities.
Virtual BioBlitz
Throughout the week, families can participate in Fredericksburg’s first-ever Virtual BioBlitz. “Participants can take on the role of citizen scientists and become part of an exciting, international collaborative experiment, collecting data on local plants and animals that can be used by scientists,” said outdoor recreation supervisor Callie Brown.
The goal of the event is to observe and identify as many species as possible in a specific area during a specific time period and the quest is facilitated through a free iNaturalist app. After downloading the app, participants can explore their environs, searching for plants, animals and funguses. To record their discoveries, they click “observe” and take a photo. The “next” tab will take them to a page with 10 species that are visually similar, from which they can choose to identify their “find.” Alternatively, they can continue their search for the species through more options of photos on the app. Participants can take additional photos of their subject and write a note if they wish, while the date, time, and location will be automatically added. When they click “share,” the citizen scientists’ observations and identifications are uploaded for all participants to see and respond to with additional suggestions.
Families can participate on their own time at one of the city’s parks, or any place they choose in Fredericksburg. Prizes will be awarded for the most observations recorded and the most species found at Motts Run Reservoir, Alum Spring Park, Old Mill Park, Dixon Park, and the City of Fredericksburg as a whole between April 11–17. Prizes range from bird houses and bird feeders to gift cards from local merchants. Winners will be announced on April 23.
Chalk & Talk Art Contest
The Festival’s Chalk & Talk Art Contest participants can display their artistic skills as well as their creativity by drawing an Earth Day-themed image or design with sidewalk chalk at any site they choose from April 15–17. Participants can use their own chalk or pick up a set of chalk at several designated locations. The artists photograph their creations and submit them to Brown at CMBrown@Fredericksburgva.gov. All photos that are sent in will be posted on the Fred Parks and Rec Facebook page, and those that receive the most “likes” will win prizes that will be announced on April 23.
Concert NightThe Earth Day Festival’s free concert will be held on April 16 at Old Mill Park and will feature the Cat’s Meow! band. In addition, the evening will include a presentation by Earthquest, a nonprofit organization that promotes environmental and conservation education through demonstrations with their non-releasable birds of prey and rescued parrots that highlight their special features and adaptations.
Families are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs, and food vendors will be on-site to provide refreshments. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
Movie NightFredericksburg’s Earth Day Festival will climax with a screening of “The Lorax,” sponsored by the R-Board, at Old Mill Park on April 17. The film, featuring the winsome Dr. Seuss character, will elicit laughs and cheers from the audience as it highlights the importance of protecting and preserving our environment and ecosystem and the invaluable role played by trees. Earthquest will also provide a presentation with their birds of prey and parrots.
Families can bring their blankets and chairs and food vendors will be on-site throughout the evening. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Happy Earth-Day Party
The festival will be followed with a Happy Earth-Day party for children ages 5-12 on April 22 at 2 p.m., at Motts Run Reservoir. The event will feature classic birthday-party games with an Earth Day twist. Tickets are $6 per child and all children must be accompanied by a non-paying adult. Pre-registration is required.
“All of these events offer an opportunity for families to explore and enjoy the wonders of nature. Getting outdoors is nurturing and sparks a new sense of curiosity and the desire to explore more,” said Brown.