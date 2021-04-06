Young Life: Celebrate Earth Day with Fredericksburg Parks and Rec

The folks at Fredericksburg’s Park and Recreation invite families to join in its 17th annual Earth Day celebration, offering a spectrum of interactive and engaging activities for children and youth. The widely popular event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, and this year’s will be bigger and more varied than ever. The weeklong Earth Day festival, running from April 11-17, will comprise both virtual and on-site activities.

Virtual BioBlitz

The goal of the event is to observe and identify as many species as possible in a specific area during a specific time period and the quest is facilitated through a free iNaturalist app. After downloading the app, participants can explore their environs, searching for plants, animals and funguses. To record their discoveries, they click “observe” and take a photo. The “next” tab will take them to a page with 10 species that are visually similar, from which they can choose to identify their “find.” Alternatively, they can continue their search for the species through more options of photos on the app. Participants can take additional photos of their subject and write a note if they wish, while the date, time, and location will be automatically added. When they click “share,” the citizen scientists’ observations and identifications are uploaded for all participants to see and respond to with additional suggestions.