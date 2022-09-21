Young Life: Count’s Spooktacular gets an early start on Halloween fun

The folks at Busch Gardens invite all to enjoy their mega monthlong Halloween celebration of the Count’s Spooktacular. Each day is chock-full of kid-delighting activities and features, and offers a chance to engage with beloved Sesame Street characters with a special Halloween twist.

The weekend celebrations include an opportunity to take on the Hay Maze and a costume parade, where kids can march behind their favorite characters in costume throughout the Forest of Fun. The fun continues with dance parties in which little guests can mimic the moves of the Sesame Street crew onstage or show off with their own moves. In addition, visitors can take a trick-or-treat trek throughout the park where 10 stations with an array of tasty candies await them.

Each weekend features a special theme: Countdown to Halloween, led by their host, the Count (Sept. 24–25); Funny Bones with Elmo in his skeleton costume (Oct. 1–2); Clowning Around with Cookie Monster and Grover (Oct. 8–9); the Pirate Party, in which Bert and Ernie meet and greet their mateys (Oct. 15–16); Magical Halloween with Wizard Elmo and Knight Cookie Monster (Oct. 22–23); and a final Halloween Weekend celebration (Oct. 29–30).

Hands-on activities and take-home crafts will convey the unique theme of each weekend, which will also be reflected in the skeletons or friendly monsters that will be tucked away in the Hay Maze, and families can receive a memento of their special time with their Sesame Street friends at the photo-op station at the site.

“The Count’s Spooktacular is a great event! It’s really fun to see the kiddos all dressed up and meeting their favorite characters and enjoying the park with their families,” said spokesperson Cassady Watson.

A number of the park’s animals—a favorite of young visitors—will be out, including Busch Gardens’ Clydesdale horses and sheep, as well as the birds in the Aviary. Children’s rides will also be open in the themed area of Land of the Dragons, as well as throughout the park.

“We have thrills for even our youngest guests, including rides created just for kids as well as child-sized versions of our larger attractions,” said Watson. “They’ll love steering bumper cars, flying high on swings and gliding through the sky on an airplane and are delighted with rides such as the Kinder Karussel, the Little Balloons and Der Roto Baron. Kids can also experience the good old-fashioned fun of our tree house with climbing nets and the Brook Play Area.”

Families can also tour the park together aboard the Busch Gardens Railway Train.

All the excitement and activities of the Count’s Spooktacular may awaken families’ appetites, and the burgers and chicken tenders of the Squire’s Grille, the barbecues of Trapper’s Smokehouse and ice cream treats of the Roman Frieze will fit the bill.

“The Spooktacular is a great opportunity for the whole family to hang out together, enjoy the rides and explore the park as they trick or treat with their favorite Sesame Street characters. It’s a chance to make memories that they will treasure throughout their lives,” said Watson.