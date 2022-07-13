Young Life: Live out your fantasies at Fredericksburg Comic &Toy Show

All are invited to join in the fun of the Fredericksburg Comic & Toy Show this Saturday as superheroes, supervillains and cartoon characters come to life and roam the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center.

“We pride ourselves on being as family-friendly as possible. A 6-year-old could be there with his family having a good time while his parents and grandparents could be checking out the comics that they had when they were kids,” said showrunner Mike Federali of Incredible Conventions, who is coordinating the event. “This is one of the biggest shows in the area. We anticipate that thousands will come in the course of the day, and hundreds will come in costume.”

Though the Fredericksburg Comic & Toy Show is less intimidating than the massive Comic Cons, the event features more than 150 exhibitors, including vendors, comic book dealers, acclaimed cosplayers, artists, writers and costumers. Special featured guests, who will be on-site to engage with participants and answer any questions, include illustrators/artists such as Jason Keith, Charles McKelvy, and Bill and Kat Maus, as well as Astravoid, Supermanfitt, Gravel Road Cosplay, and the Hampton Roads Droid Builders.

The highlight of the day will be the Cosplay Contest, which will be held from 2:30–4 p.m., with cash prizes awarded to winners and runners-up in three categories: Adults (ages 14 and up), Children (ages 13 and under) and Groups.

“This is a fun contest not a grueling judging ceremony, and what our judges are looking for is creativity and innovation,” said Federali. “For the Group category in the past we’ve had folks dress up as the entire family from ‘Duck Tales’ or ‘The Fantastic Four.’ It is unlimited—whatever they can imagine and find a way to do. We’ve seen people use dryer vents to make metal robot arms and one kid covered himself in cardboard boxes to transform into a giant Lego man, and one year we had an 8-foot Hulk!”

A Cosplay Dance-Off Contest will keep the energy moving while the judges determine the winners, and, again, the competition is light-hearted and full of fun. The event is priced to be affordable for all families. Kids under 10 are free, and admission is offered at two levels—Gold for $15, which includes early access to the show at 10 a.m. and Silver at $10. Admission includes membership.

“Members will receive our monthly newsletter that tells everybody about all the cool nerdy things that are happening in the area,” said Federali. “We just want people to come and have a good time. It’s all about the love of cosplay. We encourage people to come in costume, but we welcome mild-mannered Clark Kents as well!”

The legends of superheroes have enchanted kids and adults throughout the decades and engage every generation of the family.

“Anyone who has enjoyed a comic book or comic-book movie, or indulged in fantasy films and books has discovered the escapism it offers. It’s like ‘popcorn entertainment,’ and once you experience that, it never leaves you. If you enjoyed ‘Star Trek,’ or ‘Star Wars,’ or a Marvel movie as a kid, you will like them forever. Parents and grandparents experience nostalgic time travel and say, I remember when the first time was that I saw a ‘Spider- Man’ movie.”

Families who take the opportunity to explore the Fredericksburg Comic & Toy Show can have a bonding experience and create a treasured memory.

“We just want to bring joy to people,” said Federali. “We say, we’re having a really nerdy, geeky party, and everyone is welcome!”