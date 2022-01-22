Youngkin pitches $4.9M for Culpeper battlefields state park

“Culpeper’s battlefields are among the most pristine and historic in the nation,” Battlefield Trust President David Duncan said in a statement. “Transforming this landscape into a state park will produce a heritage tourism destination in the heart of Virginia’s Piedmont, with educational, recreational, and economic opportunities that will benefit visitors and local residents alike.”

With Virginia’s marketing muscle drawing more attention to Culpeper, a feasibility study has estimated the park could attract roughly 7,000 visitors in its first year, north of 100,000 people by its second year and, potentially, 200,000 after five years, Read said.

Other studies show that state-park visitors, as well as heritage-tourism visitors, pump money into local economies. They spend their dollars on park activities, recreational facilities, plus food, lodging, retail and services in the community, the former Virginia Tourism Corp. official said.

In year one of the park’s existence, Culpeper could see $1.77 million in additional tax revenue, and up to $4.72 million in year three, Read said.

Keith Price, an Army veteran and former town councilman who leads Culpeper’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post, was enthusiastic about the prospect.