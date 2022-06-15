Youngkin submits 38 amendment requests to General Assembly

RICHMOND—Gov. Glenn Youngkin returned the state budget agreement to the General Assembly without his signature on Wednesday. Instead, he submitted his request for 35 amendments to the two-year spending cycle, which begins July 1, be adopted first.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the governor gave his approval to the overall structure of the bill and specifically stressed there will be no vetoes. But he said he’s not giving up on his desire for alterations, including a temporary trimming of the state gas tax, providing funds for lab schools in the state and delaying a large early release of state inmates.

In addition, Youngkin seeks more money for higher education, specifically for historically Black colleges and universities; criminal penalties for those who stalk or intimate U.S. Supreme Court justices who have residences in the commonwealth; and prohibit the use of state funds for any abortion services,

The current fiscal year ends June 30.