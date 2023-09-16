Today's Birthday (09/16/23)— Benefit from what you're learning this year. Dedication and coordination build lasting partnerships. Harvesting extra abundance this autumn leads to winter changes in educational or travel plans. Accommodate for cash flow slowdowns next spring, before generating summer profits together. Educational explorations yield important solutions.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 9 — Support your partner. Shared difficulties deepen your bond. Find solutions together and implement them. Collaboration can get romantic. Share from your heart.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 9 — Adapt work and health routines around blockages. Prioritize health and wellness. When in doubt, visualize the end result. Eat, exercise and rest well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — You can see clearly what's important. Misfortune clarifies. Pursue love, creativity, romance and passion without impulsive moves. Slow and steady wins the race.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — Home and family draw you in. Keep systems flowing. Beautify your surroundings. Clean and clear space. Bake something delightful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 9 — It's not all about growth. Use your creativity for out-of-the-box projects. Love provides the answer. Express a heartfelt message. Create works of beauty.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is an 8 — Pursue profitable opportunities with potential. Avoid risky business. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Stick to reliable income sources.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 9 — Decide who you're growing up to be. Spring into action. You're strong, beautiful and confident. Launch personal projects without relying on luck.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 7 — Find a quiet, private setting for contemplation. You're especially sensitive and intuitive. Notice hidden potential and options. You're the author of your own story.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Advance team goals with determination and a positive outlook. Friends show the way. Add passion and spice to your assignment. Savor the prize together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 9 — Enjoy an unusual assignment. Push to keep your deadlines and agreements. Avoid distractions or delays. Adapt to unforeseen professional changes. Listen to your intuition.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Expand your exploration. Follow a curiosity or fascination. Study, learn and discover extraordinary beauty and value.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Work with someone who sees your blind spot. Pull together for common gain. Love is the common thread that binds your enterprise.

