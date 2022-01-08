Fredericksburg will get new testing center for COVID-19

Forlano asked people to keep a few kits on hand, rather than hoarding extras, to help with supply issues. She also urged people to seek PCR testing if “immediate test results are not really needed.”

While there have been some staff shortages in labs, as workers also have gotten omicron, Forlano said that for the most part, PCR testing is available statewide. She asked people to quarantine while they wait for the results of the tests.

The state health department urges people to get tested if they have symptoms or if they have come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. VDH recommends testing the fifth day after exposure, although testing on the third or fourth day after exposure also is acceptable.

While state and local public health officials iron out details of the new Fredericksburg testing center, RAHD announced this week that people seeking COVID-19 tests at its drive-thru clinics must register in advance.

The clinics had allowed for people without appointments to show up but as demand has increased, vehicles have backed up and spilled into roadways, creating safety and logistical issues, Chamberlin said.