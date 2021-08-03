Man convicted of murdering his girlfriend in Colonial Beach

A man who killed his live-in girlfriend at their home in Colonial Beach last year was convicted of first-degree murder Friday, court records show.

Martin Edenilson Flores, 42, was also convicted of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in an occupied dwelling. He will be sentenced Dec. 3 in Westmoreland Circuit Court.

According to police and court records, 32-year-old Marlane C. King was found shot to death in her home on Second Street on April 3 last year. Police had gone to the home after receiving a call from Flores’ father.

Flores initially refused to allow police into the home, but police returned with a search warrant and found King dead.

Colonial Beach Detective Capt. Sara Lombrana headed the investigation and was assisted by Virginia State Police and other members of the town police department. Flores has been in the custody of the Northern Neck Regional Jail since his arrest shortly after the slaying.

