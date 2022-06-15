Medical supply company moving to Spotsylvania; county building fees increased

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a plan Tuesday that will allow All American Mobility to build a new location on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania.

All American Mobility requested rezoning for 2.36 acres from residential to commercial to build a 10,000-square-foot retail and warehouse space for its medical supply and services business on property between Southpoint Parkway and the Interstate 95 overpass.

A public hearing was held for the rezoning request. No residents spoke during the hearing. The board approved the rezoning, 6–0, with Supervisor Tim McLaughlin absent.

Molly Flurry, a representative for All American Mobility, told the supervisors the company leases space in Central Park, but the company wants to expand its offerings.

The rezoning allows the business to move closer to the Veterans Administration Health Care Center, which is under construction on 60 acres between Hood Drive and U.S. 1 and expected to open in 2024.

“Their proposed new facility would allow them to have close proximity to the new veterans health care center here in the county,” Flurry said. “It would also allow their customers to have an interactive showroom experience where they can try products hands-on in a way that presently they cannot.”

She said the new facility will allow for “adequate warehouse space.”

All American Mobility was established in 2006 and operates out of its Central Park location. The company sells medical supplies and provides such services as home adjustments (stair lifts, wheelchair ramps) to improve mobility.

Building fee increases

The board approved staff-requested increases to building and land use fees on Tuesday.

The fees, which cover building, zoning and environmental work, were last updated by the county in 2016 and covered a period of four years, with a 25% increase annually. The fees were not adjusted in 2020 or 2021 because of the pandemic.

According to staff projections, the update is needed to avoid deficits for the services provided by the county for development projects in the county, including residential.

The board approved the fee changes, 5–1, with David Ross dissenting.

The fees will become effective July 1.

Dog Park gets water

Dogs and their owners have enjoyed the Spotsy Dog Park in the county since it opened in October 2020.

The only drawback for the park has been its lack of water. The dog park owners have been working on getting funds for a county water line hookup. So far, $10,000 has been raised, but more is needed to get water access this summer.

According to a staff report, several supervisors asked that the county consider paying the water connection cost of $6,540.

The board approved, 5–1, with Lori Hayes dissenting. She does not support making budget changes “outside of the budget season.”

