A man and woman have been charged with felony offenses after their 1-month-old baby was found unresponsive at a Spotsylvania County motel earl…
A man who killed a Spotsylvania County woman in 2018 when his dump truck veered into her lane and struck her car head-on was convicted Monday …
A man who repeatedly molested a 7-year-old Stafford County girl in 2019 was ordered Monday to serve more than 21 years in prison.
Tami Owolabi was feeling stuffed and sleepy after Thanksgiving dinner last year, but instead of lying down for a nap, she retired to her room,…
Shawn and Lisa Phillips, founders and owners of Spencer Devon, announced the downtown brewery and restaurant will close June 1. Shawn Phillips…
A man was critically injured Monday when he was struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle on State Route 3 in King George County, state po…
We’ve all grown accustomed to a little more elbow room during the past year-plus.
Lee Enterprises announced Friday that it will close its Print Innovators printing plant in Fredericksburg Aug. 1.
High-tech study showed human waste isn't in the Potomac River, but doesn't answer what kind of waste is driving up bacteria levels.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed a county bank Tuesday morning, police said.