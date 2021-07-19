Book Corner: Broaden your world view with these historical fiction tales

“Yellow Wife” by Sadeqa Johnson. This well-researched, intense antebellum novel by Johnson centers on Pheby Delores Brown, the biracial (then known as “high yellow”) child of a proud African mother and fathered by their white owner. Pheby’s mother dreams her daughter will become free and educated, a promise made by Pheby’s slave-owning father. But instead, 16-year-old Pheby becomes the target of the plantation owner’s jealous wife and is sent to an infamous jail where the enslaved are tortured. The ignominious jail owner makes Pheby his “yellow wife,” and Pheby lives in fear of his sadism, her dreams of freedom slipping away with the birth of each of her children.

“The Stationery Shop” by Marjan Kamali. A love story starting in Tehran, 1953, as the city’s citizens, new prime minister and Shah of Iran clash. In a small stationery store, 17-year-olds Roya and Bahman meet, and an intense love develops. Bahman, like Roya’s father, is a supporter of the new Prime Minister Mossadegh, but also participates in dangerous activism. His mother is determined to direct her son’s attentions away from Roya. Only with the help of Mr. Fakhri, who lets the young couple meet in privacy in his shop, is the romance able to continue. Then the couple is separated by the expectation that they enter arranged marriages, as well as violence that erupts when the prime minister is overthrown. Sixty years later, in 2013, Roya is nearing the end of her life with her American husband when she discovers her first love Bahman is in a nearby retirement home.