CATHY DYSON COLUMN: Enjoying birds on the wing

I covered the event years ago and have written several stories over the decades about purple martin “landlords,” caretakers who invest a lot of time and energy into making sure the birds come back for more.

Two favorite memories from assignments are related to purple martins. A 2008 story featured a Colonial Beach woman, Carolyn Sudduth, who was thrilled to see nesting pairs return again after a series of losses earlier in the decade. Within a span of about two years, she lost her husband, then the cat the couple had for 15 years. Then hawks plucked the purple martins from their houses like popcorn. It’s no wonder she broke down and cried.

When new birds finally showed up about seven years later, Sudduth absolutely rejoiced at the sight—and sound—of them. It was so cool to stand in the yard with her and hear their joyful noises.

Another involves my son, Jason, who was just a lad when I visited a purple martin caretaker in southern Fauquier County. I can’t remember all the details except how touching it was to see a child and an elderly man, side by side, walking together along the pond’s edge. Both had their hands behind their backs at times as they strolled along, chatting, and one occasionally kicked a rock into the water. Pretty sure you can tell who did that.

I think about those assignments whenever I see the announcement of the annual Purple Martin Field Day, remembering how there are few things prettier than birds on the wing.

