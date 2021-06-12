CATHY DYSON COLUMN: Enjoying birds on the wing

Video in Field 59: Watch now: The Secret Life of Purple Martins
Sometimes as we sit on the porch in the evenings—when it feels a little less like a sauna outside—I see birds flitting around overhead and listen to their noisy chittering.
I’m pretty sure they’re purple martins, large swallows that are more dark blackish-blue than their name suggests. They’re famous for being able to eat on the fly, chomping down on mosquitoes, beetles, moths and other insects in vast quantities while darting around at high speeds.
Imagine trying to do the same, consuming a sandwich while you’re running through the neighborhood. How many times would you get choked up in the process?
Purple martins also are well-known for their annual migration to South America for the winter, then returning each spring to the same nesting grounds, if conditions are right.
We tend to see a lot of birds in our backyard because we feed them throughout the year. It’s always a thrill to spot a new species, although I admit my skills in that area are lagging. For whatever reason, I haven’t taken the time to learn the different birds by their colors and calls, food choices and nesting habits.
As I got ready to write this, I looked up a few bird calls, and my untrained ears couldn’t detect much difference between swallows and other songbirds.
But if you’re interested in knowing more about purple martins, you can find out from the experts. Lance Wood and his mother, Mrs. Merle Wood, open their Louisa County farm each year to share their success story with others.
The 26th annual Purple Martin Field Day is Saturday, June 26, with presentations starting promptly at 11 a.m. and lasting until about 3 p.m. The Woods, whose “spectacular” martin colony started with four pairs in 1992 and has grown to more than 100, will share their tips, as will other experts in the field and sky.
There will be sessions on which martin houses—gourds or wooden structures—are the safest and most preferred habitat for the birds, and ways to protect them from furry and feathered predators, natural weather damage and those who would invade their nests. Anyone who knows birds realizes those starlings are no darlings.
The program is free, although donations are accepted to cover expenses. Participants are asked to bring lawn chairs, shoes suitable for wet grass, binoculars, cameras, notepads, lunch and drinks.
“Please do not bring pets. We will share ours with you,” the Woods said in a press release.
More photos, articles and directions to the farm are available at purplemartinfieldday.org. If rain is in the forecast, check the website before heading out. Anyone with questions can call Kathy at 434/222-1831 and leave a message.
I covered the event years ago and have written several stories over the decades about purple martin “landlords,” caretakers who invest a lot of time and energy into making sure the birds come back for more.
Two favorite memories from assignments are related to purple martins. A 2008 story featured a Colonial Beach woman, Carolyn Sudduth, who was thrilled to see nesting pairs return again after a series of losses earlier in the decade. Within a span of about two years, she lost her husband, then the cat the couple had for 15 years. Then hawks plucked the purple martins from their houses like popcorn. It’s no wonder she broke down and cried.
When new birds finally showed up about seven years later, Sudduth absolutely rejoiced at the sight—and sound—of them. It was so cool to stand in the yard with her and hear their joyful noises.
Another involves my son, Jason, who was just a lad when I visited a purple martin caretaker in southern Fauquier County. I can’t remember all the details except how touching it was to see a child and an elderly man, side by side, walking together along the pond’s edge. Both had their hands behind their backs at times as they strolled along, chatting, and one occasionally kicked a rock into the water. Pretty sure you can tell who did that.
I think about those assignments whenever I see the announcement of the annual Purple Martin Field Day, remembering how there are few things prettier than birds on the wing.
