CATHY DYSON: Fishing for adventure, from the couch

They make a good team and I tip my hat to her. She’s one of few women in a male-dominated world, but she’s hardly a fish out of water.

Other boats may have two male mates and a captain who catch and rig up bait, monitor poles and reel in fish when one gets on the line—and then fight with it for hours before it runs out of steam trying to escape.

She hangs in there with the best of them during the heat of North Carolina summers or the chill of New England seasons, where episodes currently airing were filmed. The only thing she doesn’t do is throw the spear when the fish nears the boat.

With a prize that size, you have to nail it with the spear, dart or harpoon—whatever you want to call it—then pull in the ropes attached to the spear and put another rope around its T-shaped tail. Only when the massive fish, sometimes more than 8 feet long, is in the boat is it considered a catch. As we’ve seen, there are dozens of ways it can get off the hook or snap the line, and that’s a stinker.

While watching this year’s episodes and seeing guys throw the dart—and you can’t appreciate that word until it’s said by a fisherman from Gloucester, Mass.—I’ve decided that harpooning would be my dream job.