CATHY DYSON: Fishing for adventure, from the couch

Like many of you, I’ve spent a lot of time in front of the TV in the last year.
Part of it has been devoted to watching people fish on the Outer Banks. We didn’t get to the North Carolina beach last summer because of the pandemic, and we figured the next-best thing was seeing other people throwing out a line at the popular fishing grounds.
And that’s how we got hooked on National Geographic’s “Wicked Tuna.” We started watching the Outer Banks version and, of course, cheering for the locals because we didn’t want any of those darn Yankees reeling in more bluefin than the natives.
Plus, a few of the OBX watermen, especially from Hatteras Island where we like to visit, have a bit of the Elizabethan accent like my Dad’s people on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Watching “Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks” reminded me of them.
As it turned out, a young upstart from New Hampshire named Tyler McLaughlin won the first OBX series we watched, but I can’t carp about him or his boat, the Pinwheel, too much. His first—and only—mate these days is his sister, Marissa, or “Merm,” as he likes to call her. I thought it was a shortened nickname of mermaid, but it’s actually a version of her initials, which are MRM.
Anyway, Tyler’s a good fisherman but he’s regularly trolling for a scuffle. My theory is he’s stirred the crab pot too many times to the point that nobody but his sister can stand to be on the boat with him.
They make a good team and I tip my hat to her. She’s one of few women in a male-dominated world, but she’s hardly a fish out of water.
Other boats may have two male mates and a captain who catch and rig up bait, monitor poles and reel in fish when one gets on the line—and then fight with it for hours before it runs out of steam trying to escape.
She hangs in there with the best of them during the heat of North Carolina summers or the chill of New England seasons, where episodes currently airing were filmed. The only thing she doesn’t do is throw the spear when the fish nears the boat.
With a prize that size, you have to nail it with the spear, dart or harpoon—whatever you want to call it—then pull in the ropes attached to the spear and put another rope around its T-shaped tail. Only when the massive fish, sometimes more than 8 feet long, is in the boat is it considered a catch. As we’ve seen, there are dozens of ways it can get off the hook or snap the line, and that’s a stinker.
While watching this year’s episodes and seeing guys throw the dart—and you can’t appreciate that word until it’s said by a fisherman from Gloucester, Mass.—I’ve decided that harpooning would be my dream job.
I kid you not. If I were in my late 20s like Merm, had a brother who was a boat captain and a shot at being on the ocean for days at a time, I’d love the chance to stand at the stern as the waves rocked back and forth and I took aim at my formidable opponent.
Call me Ishmael, but the sense of satisfaction would be, well, wicked.
