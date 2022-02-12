CATHY DYSON: Gold isn't the only medal that glitters

Every time the Olympic games come around, I brace myself for a familiar phrase that drives me nuts.

Someone who’s highly favored to win a particular event is bested by a competitor—often by a fraction of a second or a few points—and the announcer declares the Olympian has to settle for the silver.

There’s not a similar remark about third-place finishes, but it’s a wonder no one has called it the bupkis bronze, given our obsession with gold.

In previous columns, I’ve said how amazing it would be to place second or third among all Virginians in whatever area your skills lie. Multiply that by 50-fold to be considered among the top three, or even the top 10, best in the U.S.

Being one of the top skiers or skaters, bobsledders or biathletes on the planet and winning a medal of any color would be like Shakespeare’s rose by any other name. Just as sweet.

But then, I’m not an Olympic participant or expert commentator. The only training I do is making sure my favorite recliner, blanket and bag of popcorn are available. With the time difference between here and Beijing, I haven’t been able to see nearly as many performances as I would like, and have relied on my companion, Lou—who’s become a night owl of Olympic proportions—to fill me in on the details.

When I do catch the coverage—and why in the world would Jeopardy! schedule a college tournament at the same time as the winter games?—there’s something I absolutely hate to see when the rest of the world is watching.

Someone fall down on the ice during their Olympic performances. Or wipe out on a hairpin turn in the giant slalom. Or end up in the pile of bodies when one blade glances another in short track speed skating. (And how does that not happen all the time in that crazy sport?)

That’s got to hurt, and not just because their pursuit of greatness ended with a sore behind. After the thousands of alarms that went off at ungodly hours, the training sessions completed before most of us got out of bed and the sacrifices of other fun pursuits to get to this point, their dreams were unceremoniously shattered.

The only thing more horrible is the image of their worst moment being broadcast in every medium known to mankind. If the person does recover and go on to Olympic glory, she’ll have that video clip associated with her name for all time.

Think of Lindsey Jacobellis. She won gold last week, 16 years after she came so close to it in Italy but had to “settle for the silver” when she did more showboating than snowboarding.

The first paragraph in our paper’s story about her amazing accomplishment in Beijing said: “When bad things happen at the Olympics, no one ever lets it go.”

No kidding.

We mortals can’t fathom the kind of pressure these athletes face, so maybe that’s why we don’t comprehend a basic premise shared by coach Yogi Berra. Decades ago, he said that baseball is 90 percent mental. Math was never his strong suit, as he also said the other half was physical, but you get the point.

When athletes rise to the caliber required to represent their countries in worldwide competitions, they’re skiing and skating for millions of people at home while billions of eyes around the world are watching. Who wouldn’t crack a little in that scenario? Or let the doubts and fears in their heads affect what’s happening in their arms and legs, hands and feet?

It would be like having a crowd of people stand over my shoulder while I write a story. As the words flow—or maybe tumble out every few seconds—from my head to fingertips then march across the computer screen, judges and audiences would do their evaluating.

The first group would mark a scorecard and the second would remark on social media.

No thank you. Plus, that would be a terribly boring competition, definitely not worth its weight in gold.

