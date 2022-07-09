CATHY DYSON: In search of positive moments amid the negativity

An interesting Facebook post

caught my eye, inspiring me to seek out similar stories from our readers about people helping each other.

The post was short and sweet, about a little girl at a public library who couldn’t check out any more books because she had a 29-cent fine on her account. A teenager behind her reached into his pockets, rummaged for the change and paid her bill. Seeing that made the person posting feel like all was right in the world.

I thought, yeah. That definitely was a light moment in what’s become an otherwise dark world of war and mass shootings, violence, protests and pandemic fallout.

We all need to hear more about acts of kindness, no matter how random or seemingly small. Gestures don’t need to be grand to bring a smile to someone’s face. A kind word, a compliment about a new haircut or a thoughtful action or sharing a quarter and 4 pennies with a stranger can make someone’s day.

It’s certainly more uplifting than a recent encounter that really shook our family. My brother was entering a fast-food drive-thru when an SUV from Ohio almost pulled into him. My brother waved to get his attention; there was no brake slamming or tires squealing, just one person reminding another of the right-of-way.

Well, the other man drove around the building, pulled up alongside my mother on the passenger side of the vehicle and screamed obscenities at my brother. When my brother asked what was wrong with the man, he aimed his nastiness at her.

You can’t imagine how shocked they were—how we all were—to hear that someone shouted the queen mother of foul phrases at our matriarch, an 85-year-old woman.

So I need to be reminded that not all the people we share space with on this earth are hateful, rage-filled people. If you do as well, feel free to email me some brief descriptions of positive encounters you’ve had. I’d like to use your names and where you live along with your stories.

Here are a couple to get you thinking.

Recently, photographer Tristan Lorei and I were at a Spotsylvania County farmers market to interview Quiana Whitehead and her son, Otis, about their cookie-making business. Dark clouds were swirling when they set up their tent, and within minutes, the skies opened up and torrents of rain came down. I ran for cover and thought Tristan had as well.

When he appeared next to the car a few minutes later and asked if he could stash his cameras and wallet in the front seat, I had no idea he’d been out in the storm, helping people whose tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers had been tossed like salad. I cleaned off my windshield enough to see the Whiteheads doing the same, side-by-side with other vendors and market workers trying to salvage equipment and produce.

Tristan is 24 and Otis, almost 18. Seeing the actions of “young people these days” made me smile.

I wasn’t doing much smiling one day last week at the office. The newsroom is moving down to the first floor of our Central Park home and our skeletal staff has been tasked with sorting through, boxing up and throwing out a tremendous amount of stuff. A gigantic storage room on the second floor held a lifetime of Free Lance–Star history, but there’s no real storage to speak of in our new digs, so there’s been a lot of paring down to be done.

While I grumbled at the enormity of the task, the diligence and determination of several co-workers has amazed me. Here’s a shout-out to two incredible women in particular: Cheryl Volz and Tara Lee. The first works in advertising, the other in the newsroom, and both do about a million things in their departments.

Cheryl is an absolute whirlwind, and when she decides to clean out a cabinet, get out of her way because “Git-R-Done” must be her life motto. Tara tends to be quiet and soft-spoken, but she, too, is a machine when there’s work to do.

At one point, I wondered aloud if anyone would take down the giant, vintage letters of “The Free Lance–Star” that once graced the outside of the old building downtown. They’d been bolted into the newsroom wall, above several of our work stations.

The next thing I knew, Tara was on a desk, prying away each letter, which we then carefully wrapped and boxed. What will become of that sign and other pieces of newspaper history, including reporter relics like myself, in years to come remains to be seen.

But that episode, and others mentioned here, remind me that sometimes, when another is faced with a shortage of cash, an onslaught of rain or what seems like an insurmountable task, the best thing you can do is dive in—or jump up on a desk—and help.