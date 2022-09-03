CATHY DYSON: Inspired by the thoughtfulness of everyday people

There are so many negatives in our world these days that reading positive comments from someone like Joan Bergstrom is a tonic for the soul.

The Orange County woman reached out to me in the past, offering encouraging words about certain stories. After I wrote a column in July, asking people to provide examples of random acts of kindness, she shared some experiences that suggested the acts aren’t random at all.

Her husband, Luther, has multiple sclerosis, a potentially disabling disease that can impact the brain, spinal chord and optic nerves. As if that weren’t enough, he was involved in a serious automobile crash, half a mile from their home, in April 2021. Multiple procedures and surgeries followed, and Luther had to learn to walk again—not just once but three times.

He still has regular medical visits and physical therapy several times a week.

The Bergstroms are 85 and are grateful for what she describes as the endless kindness of people they don’t know.

“They not only brought smiles but reinforced, for us, the thoughtfulness of perfect strangers,” she wrote in an email, giving thanks to people in all departments of hospitals and rehab facilities, including nurses, technicians, cleaning and food service workers.

“We are forever grateful for the assistance and kindnesses of those who come our way,” she continued. “We’ve been especially impressed with the Orange County emergency medical response folks who have been so professional and positive.”

I tried to talk the Bergstroms into letting a photographer and me follow them around to record some of those moments. But she recently had a hospital stay and neither was feeling up to it.

Even so, it’s been refreshing to see her emails in my inbox and read her descriptions of people offering to help get a wheelchair or lend a hand when she gets Luther and his walker with wheels out of their vehicle.

She’s grateful that at every heavy door, someone—young and old alike—offers assistance. Neighbors come at any hour to lift Luther when he falls.

At a recent visit to Obrigado Restaurant in Louisa County, rain started to fall as the two pulled up to the place. Joan saw a man in the window, and when the rain stopped and she got out to get Luther’s rollator, the same man appeared at the passenger door and helped Luther into the restaurant.

“Friendly, thoughtful and kind,” she said.

Luther is especially impressed with the sweet offers of help from young children, who act very grown up. Their own adult grandchildren have been especially thoughtful and connected, even though they don’t live nearby.

Likewise, she said their sons have been supportive and Luther’s friends have been an important part of his recovery.

“Staying connected with all of them raised spirits over and over,” she wrote.

Perhaps that’s why Luther wears a blue T-shirt that proclaims, “Life is good.”

Joan went on to say that she focuses on all these “accumulated good deeds” when she sees reports on the evening news about violence, evildoings and past and present leaders of our country being endlessly dishonest and critical of others.

She seems pretty understanding as it is, but she said the thoughtfulness of everyday people has inspired her to be even more understanding when dealing with others, especially those in the short-staffed service industry.

If Joan and Luther Bergstrom can keep smiling as they head to one appointment after another, as he tries to regain abilities and fight off a debilitating disease, then the rest of us certainly can learn from their example—and the one set by all the perfect strangers who’ve helped them.