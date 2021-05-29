CATHY DYSON: Watching from the sidelines as little boy turns into young man

IT WASN’T that long ago that I stood at the fence surrounding a local high school football field, watching a little boy.
Players of all sizes were getting their 15 minutes on the big field that day, including some whose helmets seemed way out of proportion to their little bodies. They represented various teams in a county program, and the groups stood at attention while the national anthem played before each brief scrimmage. Families watched and applauded, then players marched off the field to let the next teams do the same.
At the time, I had a brief glimpse of the future, imagining that one day, I would be in the same spot, watching the same boy participate on a high school level.
I remembered that moment recently as I watched my grandson, Tyler, play lacrosse for the varsity team of Liberty High School in Bealeton. He also was on the football team during this altered pandemic season, but I hadn’t been fully vaccinated then and didn’t venture out.
He’s a little easier to find these days than when he was in elementary school and blended in with others. Almost 17 and at 6 feet, 3 inches, Tyler is one of the tallest in a sea of white uniforms.
It’s shocking to think he’s still growing and that his feet could get even bigger. But based on what I saw during recent games, the aroma coming off his drenched-in-sweat body after a particularly intense match and the fact that he drove himself home afterwards, the chubby faced little boy is long gone, replaced by a young man.
I don’t pretend to know the first thing about lacrosse, other than it’s more physical than I’d imagined. Tyler’s other grandmother pointed that out as well, noting that players were using their sticks to smack each other in the face and chest, back and legs.
“That’s the game,” explained Tyler’s mother.
As with all high school sports, or at least any game that doesn’t provide the instant replay we’re all accustomed to, the action is really hard to follow. Turn away for a second to reach into a bag of popcorn or check a text, and you hear people suddenly cheer or groan—depending on who did what to whom—and you have to scramble to figure out what happened.
There’s no play-by-play, only the announcement of scores. Tyler’s name came over the loudspeaker several times—something quite cool for grandmotherly ears.
I also came to realize he was directing teammates to positions several times as he brought the ball downfield, and it was clear I wasn’t the only one who noticed. During the really intense game—a sharp contrast to the blowout by his team a few nights before—the opposing coach was calling out Tyler’s number to his players, telling them to get on him.
The first time it happened, I was flattered, thinking my grandboy’s so good that the other team wants to shut him down. The next few times, I felt a momentary cringe of worry, a Grandmama Bear urge to protect him, and then the realization that he could take care of himself in that situation far better than any of us in the bleachers could.
When Tyler took up lacrosse a few years ago, he made it clear it was more than an extracurricular activity. He saw his work on the field, in the weight room or home gym, along with his excellent grades in Advanced Placement classes, as his ticket to college.
When we talked about the sport and he tried to explain various strategies, I must have mistakenly called it a game because he corrected me and said it was his “craft.”
As he continues to hone his skills, his parents are making plans for weekend tournaments this summer as part of a travel league, when they will put together a highlight videos of his plays for college recruiters.
My brain sometimes struggles to process the image of Tyler, the potential winner of a college scholarship, with the picture in my home office of Tyler the toddler on Santa’s knee. “Christmas 2007” is written on top of that photo, and it’s almost like a trick play in lacrosse, how quickly the calendar fast-forwarded to 2021 and his junior year of high school.
Before long, I’ll be standing in front of the fence on a college field, watching the game and waiting for his name to be announced.
