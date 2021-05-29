CATHY DYSON: Watching from the sidelines as little boy turns into young man

I don’t pretend to know the first thing about lacrosse, other than it’s more physical than I’d imagined. Tyler’s other grandmother pointed that out as well, noting that players were using their sticks to smack each other in the face and chest, back and legs.

“That’s the game,” explained Tyler’s mother.

As with all high school sports, or at least any game that doesn’t provide the instant replay we’re all accustomed to, the action is really hard to follow. Turn away for a second to reach into a bag of popcorn or check a text, and you hear people suddenly cheer or groan—depending on who did what to whom—and you have to scramble to figure out what happened.

There’s no play-by-play, only the announcement of scores. Tyler’s name came over the loudspeaker several times—something quite cool for grandmotherly ears.

I also came to realize he was directing teammates to positions several times as he brought the ball downfield, and it was clear I wasn’t the only one who noticed. During the really intense game—a sharp contrast to the blowout by his team a few nights before—the opposing coach was calling out Tyler’s number to his players, telling them to get on him.