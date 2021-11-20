COMMENT: Reading between the lines on Spotsylvania book flap

When this tactic becomes pervasive and the anger becomes real, as it is in Spotsylvania, there is the dangerous possibility that no books will be spared and the shelves of our libraries will be bare.

Pullen, for one, believes that certain books are coming under fire not because of content but rather because they satisfy a political agenda. He uses “33 Snowfish” by Adam Rapp, one of the books that led to the initial motion to pull books from shelves, by way of example.

“It’s been in the school since one of the School Board members was 7 years old. This guy was 7 years old in Spotsylvania County and ... he didn’t notice it and somebody brings it up when he’s 24 years old?” Pullen said on Abuismail’s condemnation of “33 Snowfish,” which was published in 2003 and chosen as one of the American Library Association’s best picks for 2004. “He has no understanding of U.S. history. He has no understanding of world history and he’s talking like a fascist.”

“Anybody can pick a book apart. Anybody can take one line here and one line there and say, ‘Oh, my god, it’s terrible.’ But you have to read a book on its whole.”