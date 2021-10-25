DONNIE JOHNSTON: Cutting the cord on the landline

Survival without a landline telephone is a piece of cake.
Some weeks ago, I wrote that I was taking the home phone out because I was getting tired of paying for robo calls. So far, I have no regrets.
Those automated calls were driving me nuts (and you can tell from my columns that I don’t have far to go). Sometimes I would get five calls a day (usually at supper or when I was in the bathroom) from someone telling me that my vehicle warranty had expired.
Like most people, I didn’t have to be reminded of that. Vehicles only start breaking down the day after the warranty expires. The car will let you know when the manufacturer will no longer pay for the repairs.
I do wonder about Francisco Garcia now that my home phone is gone. About once every two weeks, I would get a call—from a real live person—asking to speak to Francisco, whom I have never heard of.
How someone associated my home telephone with Francisco Garcia, I will never know, but for at least two years the calls have been coming. The caller is always a woman and although she sounds like a bill collector, she could be an old lost love.
If that’s the case, I hope she doesn’t break down in tears when she gets a recording saying that my phone has been disconnected. I would hate to think that I had done something to prevent an old flame from being reignited.
With my home phone gone, at least Social Security won’t find me. For more than a year, I had received sporadic calls telling me that Social Security had issued a warrant for my arrest. Usually I just hung up the phone, but one time I told the caller that I would meet her down at the sheriff’s office and turn myself in. At that point, she quickly hung up.
Then there were those Microsoft calls informing me that my contract (which, of course, I don’t have) with them was expiring and that I would have to pay $400 to keep my computer up and running. Once, I also told this caller that I would meet him down at the sheriff’s office to make the payment and he hung up, too. For some reason, these robo callers don’t like law enforcement.
I don’t get all those crazy calls on my cellphone. Oh, occasionally one or two do come through, but they are mostly routed to spam. What I get on my cellphone are emails out the wazoo trying to sell me everything in the book. They, however, are easily deleted.
I tried to call all my friends to tell them that my landline was no longer functioning, but some I couldn’t get because they had taken out their landlines, too. Oh, well! Asi es la vida.
As with Francisco Garcia, well, some love lives are bound to suffer because people take out their landlines. Many times I have seen notes scribbled on public restroom walls that say, “For a good time call (the landline number posted).”
I was always tempted to call one of those numbers, but I never had the courage. It was probably just as well because some gruff old husband would have answered and chewed me out.
At first, I was hesitant to cancel my landline because it was a backup in case of an emergency. Then it occurred to me that, living way out in the country, my service goes out almost every time there is a disaster like a blizzard or a hard rain. Not much of a backup.
That brings up another point. With everyone taking out their landlines, just how much longer will telephone companies be required to maintain underground cables? There may come a time when Verizon and other companies just abandon those lines and require all customers to go wireless.
When you think about it, you realize that a cellphone, unlike a landline, is a pretty exceptional piece of technology. My smartphone is a telephone, a messenger service, an encyclopedia, a tape recorder, a radio, a record player, a TV, a camera, a video camera a calculator, a compass, a flashlight and a host of other things. And you don’t have to pay extra for long- distance calls. Best of all, it is mobile.
No, I really don’t miss my landline phone. It served its purpose over the years and now it is part of the past, at least for me.
Still, I do hope that lost love—if that’s what she is—finds Francisco Garcia. Then again, maybe she just wants to tell him that his car warranty has expired.
As Lily Tomblin would say, “Never mind.”
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com