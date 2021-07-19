DONNIE JOHNSTON: Summers were slow and simple

There were only three other kids who lived within a mile of my house, so it was tough to find someone to play with. Still, we made do. Kay Gibbs, who lived down on the corner, was a tomboy and a few years older than me and she loved baseball. Many afternoons we played three-person baseball (Kay, my brother Butch and me) in the cow pasture behind her house (a pitcher, a batter and a ball chaser).

We even renovated an unused room in her barn as a clubhouse, where we stored our balls, bats and gloves. That was a big deal.

But if the afternoon was too hot for baseball (her mother made that decision—it was never too hot for us), we played Monopoly in the cool of her basement. One summer, soon after school had let out, we started a game and never finished. Almost every day, we would play 45 minutes or an hour, but nobody could force the other two players into bankruptcy. When school started, we just gave up.

Summers changed a bit when I was about 12. That year, I got a bicycle and a .22 rifle and I was big enough to work. Now, I could ride my bike to the store and carry any drink bottles I found along the way in my basket.