DONNIE JOHNSTON: There's no whining in baseball

TTHANK GOODNESS for baseball. Without it I would have little to write about. With Donald Trump gone, our national pastime is the craziest topic in America.

Today let’s talk about those crybabies—including members of the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres—who have been accusing Giants manager Gabe Kapler of running up the score.

With a nine-run lead, Giants shortstop Mauricio Dubon decided to bunt for a base hit, which got the Padres’ bowels in an uproar. Steven Duggar had earlier stolen second, another move San Diego didn’t like.

The Padres accused Kapler of rubbing it in and trying to run up the score, claiming he violated one of baseball’s “unwritten rules.”

That’s hogwash. You get as many runs as you can. If the Giants can score nine runs in four innings, so can the Padres.

If this was a legal case, I would immediately refer to the premier precedent that was established in 2001. On Aug. 5, a Sunday night, the Seattle Mariners were playing the Cleveland Indians in a nationally televised game. Seattle was the hottest team going that year and after seven innings the Mariners were up by a 14–2 score.

In order not to run up the score and violate that “unwritten rule,” Seattle’s manager began pulling his regulars and giving his bench players a chance. Seemed like a good idea

at the time.

Guess what? Cleveland began mounting a comeback and scored 12 runs during the last two innings to tie the score at 15. Five of those runs came with two out in the ninth.

The Indians (ooh, that’s a bad word today) took the game into extra innings and won it in the 11th inning, 15–14. The Mariners had blown a 12-run lead.

Well, just a freak incident, you say. It really didn’t mean anything to the Mariners’ season.

Yes, it did. Seattle went on to tie the Major League record for wins that year and finished with a 116–46 mark (the 1906 Cubs also won 116 games). Had they hung in there and won the Cleveland game, they would have had 117 wins and owned the record outright.

I played in a game at Harrisonburg where my team was down by an 11–1 score in the ninth inning and we almost came back to win, eventually losing 11–10. Why? Because with a big lead, the other team pulled its best pitcher. Our opponents thought they had the game in the bag, but we didn’t give up.

Instead of this “unwritten rule” stuff, let’s make things legal. With a 12-run lead, let Gabe Kapler meet the opposing manager at home plate with a paper that reads, “I solemnly promise not to try to score any more runs if you promise the same thing.” See how that goes over.

Let’s forget the team element for a moment and talk about individual players. Dubon gets paid on performance and one bunt base hit could conceivably mean the difference between a .299 batting average and a .300 average. And that highly valued .300 average could mean a $1 million raise when negotiating his next contract.

A manager cannot tell his players to just quit trying to hit and score runs. If he sent every batter to the plate to swing three times and strike out, it would not be fair to the players or the fans, who paid big bucks to see a Major League performance.

You score as many runs as you can because the other team could come back, as Cleveland did in 2001. The crybabies just have to suck it up and move on.

Before I step down from my soapbox, I feel compelled to comment on the state of the baseball, which the powers-that-be have altered once again.

Players say this new ball takes off like a rocket and then just dies. If you watch outfielders, you will see that they are having a hard time judging fly balls.

So, after juicing up the ball for several years, Major League Baseball is now taking the “juice” out of it.

Anything to ruin the game.