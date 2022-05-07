DYSON: About cats, famine and democracy

Almost every time I write a story, I have to leave out something really interesting because it doesn’t fit the narrative or there just isn’t room.

But it’s usually one of the first things I mention to my mother on our nightly phone calls. (And on this Mother’s Day and always, I’m grateful to have gotten one of the best.)

I figured I’d share some of those tidbits with you as well.

COMFORT OF CATS

Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District, and I have emailed regularly about COVID-19 for the past two years. We also talk about food and families, pets and photography, birdwatching and beachcombing.

When she mentioned that she and her husband had contracted the virus, we arranged to talk, outside on her deck, when she was feeling better. She was past the point of being contagious, but the photographer and I still stayed masked and a good 6 feet from her.

She lives in the middle of a Stafford County subdivision, but because the back deck looks out into the woods, it feels much more rural. She also has a good-sized “catio,” a fenced-in area on the patio where her five rescue cats can go from inside to outside through a doggy door. Or kitty door, if you will.

During the interview, Earl the cat sat outside on his “catio,” not far from Mary and watching over the proceedings. He’s always been sweet, she said, but while she was sick, he wouldn’t leave her side. When coughing fits started and she barked like a seal, he would mew in concern, and she’d tell him it was OK.

“Animals are wonderful” in the comfort they provide, she said.

UKRAINE AND FREEDOM

Bill Taylor, the former ambassador to Ukraine, recently visited the Fawn Lake Country Club and noted how proud the Ukrainians are of their history, which has been grim at times. I’m embarrassed to say I didn’t know about a lot of it until I looked it up.

In 1932–33, dictator Joseph Stalin created a famine as he tried to wipe out the small, private farms in the fertile country and replace them with state-run operations. He aimed to punish “independence-minded Ukrainians who posed a threat to his totalitarian authority,” according to History.com.

Does history repeat itself or what?

Almost 4 million people starved to death in what’s known as the Holodomor or Ukrainian famine—not a result of drought or blight but one man’s effort to stifle a people who, as Taylor described, seem to possess the freedom gene. Their determination to survive is reflected in their national anthem.

In so many words, the first lines stress that “Ukraine is not dead yet,” Taylor declared.

How can you not be awed by their collective character?

FAITH AND DEMOCRACY

I can’t end without saying something about democracy in our own backyard. Recently, there was an issue over the Westmoreland Board of Supervisors not recertifying the license of the Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad. As volunteer numbers have dwindled, the squad’s had trouble responding to calls, and there were tense moments in two recent board meetings over what might happen.

After a raft of discussions among county and town politicians and local and state emergency officials, the squad proposed some changes which the board accepted. That paved the way for a conditional operating license the county could sign off on, without fear of legal ramifications.

For two meetings, supporters packed the boardroom, holding signs saying, “Save Our Squad.” No one wanted to dissolve it, but it wasn’t clear, early on, how things might continue.

Darryl Fisher, a Baptist preacher, undertaker and chairman of the Board of Supervisors, summed up the proceedings in a manner I’ll bet is similar to how he closes sermons from the pulpit.

“Always have faith in the democratic process, because sometimes it grinds slowly,” he said, “but it always grinds exceedingly fine.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.