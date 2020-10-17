DYSON: Casting a ballot for early voting

Count me among the more than 17 million people nationwide who already have voted, well before Election Day, and the experience couldn’t have been any better.
I’ve never submitted an absentee ballot before, much less had the opportunity to go to the polls before the first Tuesday in November.
But just as this blasted COVID-19 has changed so many other aspects of our daily lives, it’s thrown a potential monkey wrench into the elections. Where I live—beautiful Fauquier County—registered voters got a letter weeks ago, laying out possible options, including traditional voting on Election Day.
I don’t want to be in a crowd, anywhere. I don’t have anything against absentee voting, but I prefer to make my choices at an official site and to feed my ballot into an electronic counting device.
I opted to vote at one of the auxiliary sites offered. The closest was the old depot at the Bealeton Library, and I went the third day it was set up for business.
Every door was propped was open, filling the structure with warm, gentle breezes. What that will feel like when autumn sends its cold chills is another matter.
Everyone there was masked; some had face shields on top of them.
A friendly man pointed me toward table No. 3, where I handed over my driver’s license to a woman who put it on a device and listened as I recited my full name and address. Instead of finding my name on a printed spreadsheet—as is done at the polls—she was able to use a barcode on the back of my license to tap into the database of registered voters. That’s according to Diana Dutton, Fauquier’s assistant registrar, who went over all these steps with me later.
The worker also checked off which type of identification I presented, initialed in a few other places, and put that paper aside.
Then she handed me my ballot and instructed me to get a pen out of the cup. After making my choices, she said I would put my ballot into a machine and drop my pen into another bin, from which it was later retrieved and disinfected.
If I had already requested an absentee ballot, the electronic scan would have shown that, Dutton said. I would have been asked other questions and filled out other forms saying I chose to vote in-person instead of through the mail.
If I came back to the depot the following week and said I was there to vote, the worker would check my ID against the database, which would have shown I had already voted, Dutton said. Likewise, if I showed up and said someone else had voted in my name, workers would call up when I had voted and show what kind of identification was used.
She explained the checks, double checks and triple checks done daily to make sure all ballots are accounted for. Workers count the pieces of paper—with labels attached—and make sure the number matches the ballots entered that day. They also check it against a daily report from the state.
“We want to make sure it’s done right,” she stressed. “We don’t have fraud in Fauquier County.”
Ah, she brought up the F-word that’s swirling around this election before I did. While there’s seemingly no end to the lengths people go to, to deceive, it sounded like election officials had addressed dozens of scenarios.
She also talked about preprocessing absentee ballots ahead of Election Day. Workers—who are volunteers being paid a minimal amount to help with election duties—go over the voters’ paperwork, which is in a separate envelope from actual ballots. Paperwork is checked against the database, counted and then ballots are fed into a machine.
While the number of ballots are counted, just as they were at the Bealeton depot, the results are not, she said. The machines are programmed not to spit out results—in terms of how many votes each candidate received—until after the polls close on Election Day.
That made me feel better, too, knowing that bunches of people across the country aren’t sitting around in backrooms and tallying up who’s voted for whom—then going out and telling their neighbors.
Of course, there’s one more wrinkle about counting votes this year. Virginia’s General Assembly ruled that registrars statewide will accept absentee ballots, postmarked by Nov. 3, through noon Friday, Nov. 6.
That means Virginia’s final results won’t be available until three days after the polls close. The fallout from 2020 just keeps getting better and better.
