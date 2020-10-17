DYSON: Casting a ballot for early voting

Count me among the more than 17 million people nationwide who already have voted, well before Election Day, and the experience couldn’t have been any better.

I’ve never submitted an absentee ballot before, much less had the opportunity to go to the polls before the first Tuesday in November.

But just as this blasted COVID-19 has changed so many other aspects of our daily lives, it’s thrown a potential monkey wrench into the elections. Where I live—beautiful Fauquier County—registered voters got a letter weeks ago, laying out possible options, including traditional voting on Election Day.

I don’t want to be in a crowd, anywhere. I don’t have anything against absentee voting, but I prefer to make my choices at an official site and to feed my ballot into an electronic counting device.

I opted to vote at one of the auxiliary sites offered. The closest was the old depot at the Bealeton Library, and I went the third day it was set up for business.

Every door was propped was open, filling the structure with warm, gentle breezes. What that will feel like when autumn sends its cold chills is another matter.

Everyone there was masked; some had face shields on top of them.