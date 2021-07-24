DYSON COLUMN: A flat tire helps restore faith in humanity

Losing air in our tire restored—dare I say reinflated—our faith in humanity. As we sat by the side of the road with the flashers on, several people stopped to ask if we needed help.

We had managed to reach a back road, where we unloaded the trunk, which naturally was more full than usual. We’d been at my daughter’s painting a shed and had brought along stools and paint cans, chairs and a cooler.

We told those who stopped that we were good and that we appreciated their offers of help.

Then we ate those words when we realized we had a jack but no lug wrench or cranking device. When the next driver came along, a friendly older man in a well-used white work truck, we figured he probably had every tool known to man.

His name is Jimmy Hall and he lives a few miles from us in southern Fauquier County. During the small talk people make over a flat tire, he told us he’d had 39 operations and that he wished he could get down on the ground and help—but if he did, we’d need to call rescue workers to get him back up.

We encouraged him to stay upright, leaning on his cane, while we got things in place. Over the years, Lou and I have developed the motto of “together we can do it.”