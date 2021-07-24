DYSON COLUMN: A flat tire helps restore faith in humanity

There was such a loud pop, it sounded like lightning had struck something dangerously close.
But there was no storm brewing in the perfectly blue skies that day. When the big bang was followed by a distinctive thump-thump-thump from the back of my trusty Honda Accord, we realized the proverbial rain cloud was over us.
The tire on the rear passenger side had dry-rotted and exploded. Of course, we didn’t know at the time that was the cause, or that the other three were just as decayed.
When the mechanic asked if the car sat unused a lot, I replied, “Not before 2020.” Apparently, the lack of road use had contributed to the rotted rubber—yet another casualty from this blasted pandemic.
Given that the car’s odometer is a few clicks from 300,000 miles, the Honda hadn’t been idle much since I got it in 2007—until COVID-19 came along. It’s taken me on countless assignments all over the Fredericksburg region and on many family visits locally and in other states.
Realizing I didn’t do it any favors by keeping it mostly parked for 15 months (and having an expensive brand of tires that we later learned were prone to dry rotting) was one of several revelations from the Sunday outing. Another one was uplifting, and still another educational in the same way that Tom Cruise vowed in “Top Gun” that he would never let something that stupid happen to him again.
Losing air in our tire restored—dare I say reinflated—our faith in humanity. As we sat by the side of the road with the flashers on, several people stopped to ask if we needed help.
We had managed to reach a back road, where we unloaded the trunk, which naturally was more full than usual. We’d been at my daughter’s painting a shed and had brought along stools and paint cans, chairs and a cooler.
We told those who stopped that we were good and that we appreciated their offers of help.
Then we ate those words when we realized we had a jack but no lug wrench or cranking device. When the next driver came along, a friendly older man in a well-used white work truck, we figured he probably had every tool known to man.
His name is Jimmy Hall and he lives a few miles from us in southern Fauquier County. During the small talk people make over a flat tire, he told us he’d had 39 operations and that he wished he could get down on the ground and help—but if he did, we’d need to call rescue workers to get him back up.
We encouraged him to stay upright, leaning on his cane, while we got things in place. Over the years, Lou and I have developed the motto of “together we can do it.”
Once the spare tire was in place, we groaned to see it was flat. Mr. Hall retrieved a can of instant flat fixer from his truck, but it didn’t work, and Lou said we needed our compressor from the house. Being the old-fashioned person he is, he debated which was safest for me—getting in a vehicle with a stranger or waiting on a back road alone. We decided I’d take the ride, and I’m guessing Mr. Hall was as nervous about the arrangement as I was.
Along the way, he talked repeatedly about his wife of six decades and how wonderful his “sweetie” was. I’m sure he was trying to make both of us feel less nervous, but it did cross my mind that these scenarios are the kind that end up on the crime shows that Lou likes to watch.
It’s not just the people stranded who become victims. Sometimes, people fake being stranded so they can carjack the vehicle of a good Samaritan who stops to help.
When Mr. Hall pulled into my driveway, he insisted I get his cellphone number and urged me to call if we had any more problems. He was more than polite and went above and beyond to help.
Meanwhile, when I got the compressor back to Lou, all he could talk about was the number of people who stopped to see if he was OK. Couples. Old people. Young drivers. Men. Women.
I playfully reached for a handful of his white hair and said I was glad people still went out of their way to help seniors in need. Even Lou, who tends to like animals more than humans, said repeatedly that there are still lots of good people in this world.
We got four new tires installed—an expense we didn’t need a month before vacation—and ordered a lug wrench and crank. We made sure everything we need for changing a spare tire or dealing with a similar auto emergency is in the trunk.
Lightning does strike the same place twice, so hopefully we’ll be better prepared if it hits my treasured Honda again.
