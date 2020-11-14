DYSON COLUMN: A 'Give Thanks' message that rocks

Because my mother is 83 years old, and none of us wants to endanger her, we won’t have our traditional Thanksgiving dinner at her house, and I’m guessing we won’t be gathering there on Christmas Eve as we’ve done for as long as I can remember.

Likewise, my own get-together the Sunday before the holidays with my children and grandchildren probably won’t happen, either. While each person has to decide what he or she is comfortable doing in the midst of this pandemic, I’ve talked to too many people who’ve lost loved ones or been affected by their own illnesses.

I’m not prepared to resume normal activities, no matter how painful the lack of them will be.

While I’ve seen extended family members briefly, outside, we haven’t had get-togethers involving multiple households. Well, I haven’t, anyway.

So in the midst of what we’re facing this season, the notion that I need to “give thanks” gives me pause.

Then I think of the people I’ve written about since March—the grandmothers and grandfathers who have died; the Spotsylvania County man, younger than me, who’s still suffering from a lack of stamina and ongoing shortness of breath after being on a ventilator; the Caroline County woman who lost the love of her life.