DYSON COLUMN: A 'Give Thanks' message that rocks

MAYBE the message is as clear as the fall-colored painting on a rock.
As my silly, but relaxing, hobby of sketching simple images or sayings onto rocks has continued, I’ve realized I don’t like painting the same thing twice. The second piece never looks as good, or even the same, as the first one, and with so many Pinterest possibilities out there, why not do something different?
But in recent days, I’ve felt like my subconscious was trying to tell me something.
Last weekend, I painted three rocks with basecoats of chocolate brown, then scrawled “Give Thanks” in yellow and orange. Around the words, I added flowers in typical fall colors.
Nothing I did was original. I don’t have much of any artistic ability, but I can do uncomplicated copying, which is kind of funny, given that a similar practice would be called plagiarism in my line of work.
Anyway, the rocks turned out pretty cool—other than the fact they initially looked like something you’d avoid stepping on in backyards of big dogs. I gave one to my mom, another to my sister and put the most imperfect one, with its dips and chips, on a small table outside the kitchen door.
Every time I go in or out, I gaze upon the words. The message is sinking in—especially as other aspects of the season are approaching.
Because my mother is 83 years old, and none of us wants to endanger her, we won’t have our traditional Thanksgiving dinner at her house, and I’m guessing we won’t be gathering there on Christmas Eve as we’ve done for as long as I can remember.
Likewise, my own get-together the Sunday before the holidays with my children and grandchildren probably won’t happen, either. While each person has to decide what he or she is comfortable doing in the midst of this pandemic, I’ve talked to too many people who’ve lost loved ones or been affected by their own illnesses.
I’m not prepared to resume normal activities, no matter how painful the lack of them will be.
While I’ve seen extended family members briefly, outside, we haven’t had get-togethers involving multiple households. Well, I haven’t, anyway.
So in the midst of what we’re facing this season, the notion that I need to “give thanks” gives me pause.
Then I think of the people I’ve written about since March—the grandmothers and grandfathers who have died; the Spotsylvania County man, younger than me, who’s still suffering from a lack of stamina and ongoing shortness of breath after being on a ventilator; the Caroline County woman who lost the love of her life.
My mind goes to a friend whose husband is dying of cancer. Or to the thousands of people who’ve lost jobs and businesses as a result of COVID-19. I think about those who had hard times putting food on the table before a stupid virus changed every aspect of life—and magnified their daily struggles.
And in light of all those circumstances, how can I not give thanks?
It’s unpleasant to think about missing the valued family traditions that make us who we are, but at least my precious family members are still among us. So many people across the state and nation will not be able to say the same by the time this is over, and that’s heartbreaking.
It makes me want to get out the chocolate-brown paint and cover more stones until I get the basic truth through this hard-as-rock head of mine. No matter how long the nights seem in November—the end of Daylight Savings Time has hit even harder this year—or how dreary the weather or boring the routine of not being able to do so many things we used to, most of us, indeed, have many things for which we should give thanks.
