DYSON COLUMN: A month of milestones for grandchildren

I sometimes refer to my two younger grandchildren as “the littles” because there was such an age gap between them and their older cousins.

And while that 16-year difference will always exist between Emily the firstborn grandchild and Bella, presumably the last—with grandsons Tyler and Hunter rounding out my Fab Four—August has demonstrated “the littles” aren’t so little anymore.

Bella, who’s 5 next month, headed off to kindergarten 11 days ago with every unicorn-themed school supply imaginable. Her older brother, Hunter, who’s 11, started middle school and was thrilled his electives included the modern version of shop class and an introduction to foreign cultures—not chorus and band like his best friend got. Neither boy is musically inclined.

We were all kinds of surprised that kids didn’t get to pick their classes—at least in this school system—because we thought electives, by definition, were courses students took by choice. But maybe it’s like the new math from some years ago? The logic is too complex to understand.

Or perhaps it’s part of the excuse given for every issue in modern life: It’s either a result of ongoing staff shortages or supply chain issues. Who knows?

I’m fairly sure there aren’t enough drivers in my grandchildren’s county because Bella would be on the bus for almost 3 hours roundtrip—and gone from home about nine hours a day as a result—if her mother wasn’t able to pick her up in the afternoon. Because both kids face such long bus rides, she’s shuttling one to school each way as the schedule doesn’t allow her to take both of them back and forth.

But there are plenty of people whose work doesn’t allow that, and I feel for “the littles”—as well as the older ones—whose school days are that long.

My daughter’s children aren’t the only grandchildren embarking on new endeavors. Tyler, the 18-year-old son of my son, heads to Randolph–Macon College later this month where he’ll study engineering or maybe cybersecurity and play lacrosse.

If he’s as excited about this new stage in his life as his younger cousin is about hers, he certainly doesn’t express it. Bella talked for weeks about starting school and making friends, painting and being on the playground. Days before she took the first bus ride, she had to go through her wardrobe to figure out what to wear. There were so many choices—tiaras, tutus, dresses featuring various princesses—that I was surprised to see she opted for a patriotic tank top, jean shorts and cowboy boots.

Tyler probably will put on whatever t-shirt is handy, and clean. He says he’s not at all anxious about transitioning to college, but recognizes it’s a step in the necessary journey to provide him skills for a career. When we tell him that people make friends in college that last a lifetime, he says that’s great if it happens that way, but it won’t be the end of the world if it doesn’t.

I can’t decide if he’s the most pragmatic person I’ve ever met or if he just talks a good game. I have to admire his approach, though. Go in with low expectations and then you won’t be devastated if it doesn’t live up to your dreams.

While Tyler’s going to a new campus, his older sister, Emily, will continue both her online college courses and her work as a registered behavior technician. She went the community college route, spent a semester at a four-year university and decided her best course was to study online while working because she’s set on paying, now, for as much of her college tuition as possible.

She works with autistic children and makes an hourly wage that isn’t that much less than her grandmother’s. While I’m thrilled for her, I’m also slightly disturbed by that.

Maybe I should chalk it up to the new math.