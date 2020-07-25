GREETINGS from what feels like the other side of the world!
It’s been a while since I wrote a column, other than for Mother’s Day, because I’ve been consumed by COVID-19. I figured I’d start this one like a postcard because it doesn’t look like I’ll send any this summer, given that we won’t be going anywhere.
In February, we booked a house in the Outer Banks for our traditional two-week getaway at the end of August and made a down payment, then decided in June to cancel. It was the right decision for us, but soon after making the call, I’m embarrassed to say I got a little weepy over it.
Then reality smacked me in the face. I thought about all the people I’ve interviewed who’ve lost loved ones to the virus—or have been sickened by it themselves or lost jobs and businesses—and quickly decided to put on my big girl panties and deal with the loss of vacation. Our beloved beach will be there next summer, unlike almost 50 people in our area who won’t because of COVID-19.
Like many of you, I haven’t ventured far from home except for groceries and doctor visits. I’ve been working from the kitchen since mid-March. I’ve covered one assignment in person—a community testing event held outside earlier this month—and the rest of my interviews have been done over the phone or through email or Zoom conferences.
Not an ideal situation, but as we’ve all learned, a global pandemic writes its owns rules.
I’d like to say, “Wish you were here,” but the thought of being around lots of people makes me nervous. I feel like I have trouble breathing when I’m in the grocery store and not just because of the mask I always wear when out. There’s no lollygagging in the market, no browsing the produce or checking out the specials.
I’m laser focused to the point I get what’s on the list and get out.
I haven’t had my hair colored since before Valentine’s Day. I’ve stood in front of the bathroom mirror and made a few snips to keep the hair out of my eyes, and my companion, Lou, has trimmed around my ears, but my hair is still longer than it’s been in years.
It’s no wonder my 9-year-old grandson called me a shaggy dog last month, when I saw him and his family for the first time since March. It was an outside visit that got shortened because of a threatening thunderstorm.
I’ve talked with my 83-year-old mother just about every day and continue to be amazed by her resilience. She’s left her home seven times since Daylight Saving Time began, mostly to drop off letters at the post office or go by the bank. Once she went to church, where everything was socially distanced, but didn’t feel comfortable enough to return.
This week, we talked about the fawns she’s seen in her front yard, and I jokingly said, “See, if you weren’t home all the time, you probably would never have noticed them.”
I can say the same about the hummingbirds that finally found their way to our feeders. They were months late, but we finally lured a few, and it’s great to look out the kitchen window and see them feeding.
Ditto for the other birds and squirrels that find refuge in our back yard. And the neighbors’ cats who come to the vacant dog house for the food and water we provide.
Before this spell of incessant heat and dry weather, my mother and I talked about how green things had been this year. Had there ever been a growing season when hydrangea bushes produced as many blossoms, day lilies looked as dandy or trees seemed so vibrant?
Had I not been home, I never would have noticed.
And the skies these past few months ... wow! The interesting cloud patterns set against a crisp blue background have made for beautiful photos.
So there is a lot to be grateful for in this vacation-less summer season, including improved air quality and lower gasoline bills, less money spent on eating out and personal grooming, and above all, good health.
If I were writing a postcard, I’d close with the same words said at the end of every email and phone conversation these days: Take care and stay safe.
