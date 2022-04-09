DYSON COLUMN: As a relative of carpenters, it's been fun to channel the tool gene

After I used a pencil and metal ruler to mark a straight edge last week, I tucked the pencil behind my ear and instantly thought of my father.

He was a carpenter, and I don’t know how many times I saw him do the same. Of course, he didn’t use an amateur’s implement; he carried a red carpenter’s pencil, flat and wide so it wouldn’t roll away on the job site.

My brother followed into Dad’s line of work and continues to be an incredible craftsman. A head injury a few years ago has limited some of his abilities, but he still works twice as hard as anyone half his age, whether he’s messing with bee hives, working in his expansive garden or doing occasional side jobs for clients.

Over the years, it’s been clear that the two of them—as well as my son Jason and countless other do-it-yourselfers—love their tools. My Dad and brother had enough hammers, screwdrivers and wrenches to fill a small hardware store. My son seems to take after them, thinking a person can never have too many of, well, anything.

I’ve recently started to channel my tool gene as well, and as the daughter and sister of carpenters, it feels good. Of course, I’ll never approach their skill scale—and won’t come close to a Skilsaw. I don’t mess with anything bigger than a boxcutter or more powerful than a cordless drill, but it is neat to have my own little collection—or more specifically, items I’ve confiscated from my companion, Lou, and put in my toolkit.

Two years ago, I turned to crafts as an outlet when reporting on the pandemic became all-consuming and depressing. Working from my home office, I was checking case numbers and death reports seven days a week, and I needed to think about something else.

I started collecting, then painting rocks and pieces of driftwood. That morphed into arranging wine corks into pumpkins and snowmen, Easter bunnies and American flags. I recently completed my hardest piece yet—a dolphin—and boy, was that a challenge, cutting angles into the corks to produce the rounded shape of the mammal’s back.

After my co-worker, Tara, shared some beer bottlecaps, I tried a few things with those, too, and made my brother a big bee for this birthday. Because I collect pieces for possible crafts wherever I go, a plank of wood pulled out of the water at Aquia Landing was the perfect canvas on which to mount a bottlecap-bee for a carpenter who’s also sweet on honey.

Another goal of the crafting is to recycle or repurpose as many items as possible. It makes no sense to spend a lot of money on canvas or wooden backdrops when I’m decorating them with shells found on Outer Banks beaches or corks that have been sliced and shaped into a tree of life (another recent project).

My mother has provided a lot of materials because she was her church’s go-to crafts teacher for Vacation Bible School events and has amassed quite the collection. I had paint and brushes, googly eyes and various ribbons and adornments on hand because I did similar crafts with kids and grandkids.

But this new stage of crafting calls for more tools. I’ve used a cordless drill to put a hole into oyster shells made to look like Santas or wooden slices painted like owls, dogwood flowers or penguins. Some of those slices were cut by my daughter Diana who has learned to master practically every device required to deal with the pond, woods and waterfowl at her home.

I’ve got a couple needle-nose pliers for things like turning pipe cleaners or twist ties into butterfly antennae. Or I use fatter pliers to bend a bottlecap in two and shape it like a flower petal. And a word of caution on those: use one hand to squeeze the pliers and the other to cover the cap so it won’t shoot across the room.

I’ve used big shears to cut pieces of shingles into flowers—then found boxcutters work best—and have tried every type of glue that promises instant bond. I did invest in a better glue gun and more expensive glue sticks—because who wants their crafty gift to fall apart?

I’ll never be nearly as gifted as my granddaughter, Emily, who simply decides to make something and does it, without a pattern. I need to see a sample. The Pinterest app is great for that, but unfortunately doesn’t always provide directions so I find myself figuring out processes.

And reaching for different tools to do the job. It’s nice when the action triggers a memory.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.