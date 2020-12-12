DYSON COLUMN: Best presents are made with love

Christmas beauty is in the eye of the beholder, especially when the vision belongs to a child.

Some of us are lucky enough to retain that childhood wonder as adults, which my niece, Ambra, reminded me of recently.

She lives in Oklahoma with her husband and their four kids. When she was growing up and she and her brother visited their grandmother—my mom—Ambra was drawn to the Christmas village under the tree.

She was one of several grandchildren, and later, great-grandchildren, who would stretch out under the artificial branches and rearrange the various buildings and figurines or reposition the Nativity scene in front of the church.

The buildings were made from plastic canvas, a lightweight material with regularly spaced squares. It’s similar to counted cross stitch, but heavier, and the crafter creates designs with yarn instead of embroidery floss. My mother is a master at this, not just making objects out of flat pieces put together (think tissue box covers), but also three-dimensional lighthouses, seasonal lanterns and a stand-up Santa embellished with a fake white beard.