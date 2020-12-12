DYSON COLUMN: Best presents are made with love

Christmas beauty is in the eye of the beholder, especially when the vision belongs to a child.
Some of us are lucky enough to retain that childhood wonder as adults, which my niece, Ambra, reminded me of recently.
She lives in Oklahoma with her husband and their four kids. When she was growing up and she and her brother visited their grandmother—my mom—Ambra was drawn to the Christmas village under the tree.
She was one of several grandchildren, and later, great-grandchildren, who would stretch out under the artificial branches and rearrange the various buildings and figurines or reposition the Nativity scene in front of the church.
The buildings were made from plastic canvas, a lightweight material with regularly spaced squares. It’s similar to counted cross stitch, but heavier, and the crafter creates designs with yarn instead of embroidery floss. My mother is a master at this, not just making objects out of flat pieces put together (think tissue box covers), but also three-dimensional lighthouses, seasonal lanterns and a stand-up Santa embellished with a fake white beard.
In my mind, her crowning glory is the Christmas villages she made, sometimes with the help of her father. Her parents lived in my parents’ basement in their final years, and my grandfather liked certain aspects of the craft that my mother didn’t—and vice versa—so they made a good team.
On holidays when Ambra visited grandma’s house, she always gravitated to the ice skating rink under the tree with the little skaters fixed in place. Sometimes, she “would play so hard that they came unglued and were free to travel around the village,” she wrote on Facebook.
When her father (my brother) shipped some of the village to Oklahoma a few years ago—because Mom wanted every grandchild to have a set—Ambra was thrilled to see the ice rink in the mix. As she gushed in excitement, my brother laughed and told her it was just a Cool Whip lid covered in tin foil.
It didn’t burst her bubble; it only made her appreciate it that much more.
“As I set the village up in my own house this year, it reminds me that cost doesn’t necessarily determine value,” she wrote. “The plastic lid wrapped in tin foil is a prized possession in my eyes.”
I know exactly how she feels. One of my favorite parts of holiday decorating is arranging the gingerbread village my mother made for me. I have no idea how many hours she must have toiled away on the project, stitching the brown sides and roofs of buildings accented in bright candy colors. Then, she pieced them all together with yarn (not frosting), added colorful beads and plastic pieces to mimic gumdrops and peppermint candy to create miniature buildings with a Hansel-and-Gretel appeal.
Six small gingerbread men and women, each on its own plastic pedestal and with a yarn bow, complete the set.
Probably the only people who can truly appreciate the time that went into that gift are others who’ve made things with their own two hands. They know the effort involved in giving homemade goodies that are presented in jars, cookie tins or photo frames, painted on canvas or burned into wood.
As far as I’m concerned, that’s the best kind of present to have under the tree.
