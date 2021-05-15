DYSON COLUMN: Color me gray but don't insult me

To gray or not to gray, that is the question.
And unlike Hamlet, who pondered some serious life-and-death matters in his famous soliloquy, I am grateful that misfortune hasn’t aimed at me the kind of arrows it did at him.
But I have faced a milder version of the “thousand natural shocks that flesh is heir to”—one that Hamlet would think trivial, I’m sure—and that’s gray hair. I had kept the unwanted color at bay through regular appointments with my stylist, Bruce. He brilliantly added highlights so the occasional threads of silver, which sounds a lot nicer than gray, blended with the natural brown and bottled blonde.
Then the pandemic hit, and my short hair, which had been cut religiously every five weeks, didn’t meet with a pair of scissors for months. As I wrote in a column last year, I was so desperate, I cut it myself. Once.
My granddaughter, Emily, gave me two proper haircuts, but after the last one in February, I continued to hack away at it—snipping here and there whenever I noticed a piece out of place.
I hadn’t done anything about the color, and let’s just say that the longer my hair grew, the paler it became—and oddly enough, the more I looked like my brother. In pictures, I could see a white cap over my head, and I’m pretty sure it wasn’t a halo.
After I’d been vaccinated and reached full immunity, I called Bruce and apologized in advance for what he would encounter.
I was curious to see how my hair looked, once the extra was shorn away and we got down to the basic shape. In other words, how gray was I and how much older did it make me look?
We all know that a little salt in the pepper works great for men and gives them a distinguished air. The same is not true for the opposite sex, although more middle-age women are going with their natural colors, and I wondered if I could pull it off.
At a Mother’s Day gathering with my children and grandchildren, I got an answer I didn’t want to hear from my 10-year-old grandson. I hadn’t even gotten out of the car when he saw me brush my hair, and he ran up and said: “You have a lot of gray hair, and you look really, really old.”
Not the reaction I was going for.
Later, I mustered the nerve to ask the adults their honest opinion about my hair color. My daughter-in-law won the diplomacy award for not answering the question, but kindly saying: “A lot of people pay to have their hair that color.”
Others said it looked fine. My granddaughter boldly ran her fingers through my hair—which I’d purposely left a little longer on the sides—and said she thought it would look better once the colors evened out. I currently have a shock of gray on the left side that abuts some rather deep brown hair, so it really stands out.
My favorite reaction—and if you could hear me say that out loud, you’d note the tinge sarcasm—came from my companion, Lou. As savvy as he is about women, he’s never grasped that honesty is not the best policy when it comes to their weight, age and hair color.
Total sidestepping is probably the best move, as demonstrated by my daughter-in-law.
I asked Lou if he thought the gray hair aged me, and he said: “It goes with your face.”
Not even the Bard could put a positive spin on that line.
