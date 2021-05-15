DYSON COLUMN: Color me gray but don't insult me

After I’d been vaccinated and reached full immunity, I called Bruce and apologized in advance for what he would encounter.

I was curious to see how my hair looked, once the extra was shorn away and we got down to the basic shape. In other words, how gray was I and how much older did it make me look?

We all know that a little salt in the pepper works great for men and gives them a distinguished air. The same is not true for the opposite sex, although more middle-age women are going with their natural colors, and I wondered if I could pull it off.

At a Mother’s Day gathering with my children and grandchildren, I got an answer I didn’t want to hear from my 10-year-old grandson. I hadn’t even gotten out of the car when he saw me brush my hair, and he ran up and said: “You have a lot of gray hair, and you look really, really old.”

Not the reaction I was going for.

Later, I mustered the nerve to ask the adults their honest opinion about my hair color. My daughter-in-law won the diplomacy award for not answering the question, but kindly saying: “A lot of people pay to have their hair that color.”