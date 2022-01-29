DYSON COLUMN: COVID-fueled feud is having deadly consequences

I’m not sure if I would be classified as a Hatfield or a McCoy, but this ongoing division over COVID-19 in this country is starting to feel like a family feud.
No doubt we’ve all heard about the infamous fighting that began in the hills and valleys of West Virginia and Kentucky in the late 19th century. One person apparently stole a prize pig from another and things went south.
In the same vein, modern-day Americans have gone hog wild with their contrasting viewpoints about the seriousness of the virus and the need for masks and vaccines—as well as their disdain for anyone who doesn’t agree with them.
Without launching into a political debate—because that’s not my thing—I wonder if we’re becoming like the Hatfields and McCoys of latter generations. Maybe we’ve lost sight of what all the fighting was about in the first place. We just dig our feet even deeper into the sand on whatever side of the line we’re planted.
I would say thank goodness the shooting hasn’t started yet, but footage from Jan. 6, 2021, shows how close we’ve come.
COVID-19 obviously isn’t the only thing that divides us because we all see obstinate attitudes in other areas of life. Last week, I wrote about new residents of a King George County subdivision who haven’t been able to get mailboxes assigned to them, more than half a year after settling into their homes.
One woman said she felt like there was probably some blame on both sides of the situation, namely with the builder and the postal service. But neither seemed willing to budge, she said, and the ones suffering were residents who just wanted to be able to get birthday cards in the mail and the occasional Amazon package.
Lots of innocent people get hurt in a feud, part of the collateral damage when parties take potshots at each other.
My mother and Sarah Palin also reminded me last week that what we do impacts others. Palin, the former GOP candidate for vice president, tested positive for COVID-19—again. She said she would get vaccinated over her dead body, and I thought, she very well could get her wish.
My mother said she hoped Palin’s decision wouldn’t result in someone else’s dead body. Maybe the Alaskan woman was healthy enough to withstand two bouts of the virus, but who’s to say others she exposed would fare as well.
There’s been a lot of talk in this COVID-fueled feud about personal choices and how we should respect an individual’s right to make them. I thought about that while listening to the news about a man who needs a heart transplant.
Apparently, his name was taken off the list because he’s refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. A hospital spokesman said donated organs are in such short supply, health officials have to be sure they’re given to candidates likely to survive.
Because those with heart failure are at high risk for respiratory infections, they’re required to get the annual flu shot as well as the pneumonia and COVID vaccine, according to hospital websites. They also have to get vaccinated against hepatitis A and B, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis.
Did the person involved get every other shot but stop short of the COVID-19 vaccine? One story stated he was worried about the rare side effect of temporary heart inflammation that one type of vaccine had caused in some young men.
My older, teenage grandson was in the same boat. Then his grandfather, who was fully vaccinated, got COVID last summer and died, prompting everyone on that side of the family to get vaccinated. Suddenly, the risk of temporary heart inflammation paled in comparison to death.
Americans seem to think they can pick and choose the options they want or the rules they care to follow and disregard what they don’t like because their “constitutional right” guarantees that. I’m afraid it doesn’t work that way. We make choices, take actions and those actions have consequences, whether we want to acknowledge them or not.
Some people obviously are too pigheaded to see it that way. Choices being made in this ongoing COVID-19 feud are killing people every day as well as overwhelming hospitals and wearing out our long-suffering medical workers.
There are about 878,000 reasons—and counting—to stop feuding now.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425