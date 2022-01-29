DYSON COLUMN: COVID-fueled feud is having deadly consequences

One woman said she felt like there was probably some blame on both sides of the situation, namely with the builder and the postal service. But neither seemed willing to budge, she said, and the ones suffering were residents who just wanted to be able to get birthday cards in the mail and the occasional Amazon package.

Lots of innocent people get hurt in a feud, part of the collateral damage when parties take potshots at each other.

My mother and Sarah Palin also reminded me last week that what we do impacts others. Palin, the former GOP candidate for vice president, tested positive for COVID-19—again. She said she would get vaccinated over her dead body, and I thought, she very well could get her wish.

My mother said she hoped Palin’s decision wouldn’t result in someone else’s dead body. Maybe the Alaskan woman was healthy enough to withstand two bouts of the virus, but who’s to say others she exposed would fare as well.

There’s been a lot of talk in this COVID-fueled feud about personal choices and how we should respect an individual’s right to make them. I thought about that while listening to the news about a man who needs a heart transplant.