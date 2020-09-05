DYSON COLUMN: Drastic times call for DIY haircuts

Here’s something I never thought I’d say: I cut my own hair last week.

Does it feel better than it did before, when long locks fell over my eyes every time I leaned forward? Definitely.

Does this mean I’ll quit my day job and sign up for hair-stylist school? Definitely not.

Taking scissors in hand was one of those drastic measures called for in drastic times. And given that I haven’t had a professional cut—or worse, coloring—since early March, the times were about as drastic as they could be for someone with short hair.

Sure, I’ve clipped a few loose ends here and there over the years. And at least once, after a particularly unflattering mug shot showed up on my press ID, a co-worker accused me of cutting my own hair. But until last week, I’ve never been desperate, brave or stupid enough to shear myself.

I looked at a few do-it-yourself tutorials before I wrapped a towel around my shoulders and stood in front of the medicine cabinet mirror. I tried to call up images of the way my stylist cut my hair, and given that I’ve visited him every five weeks for about 25 years, you’d think I would have picked up a few pointers. Why didn’t I pay more attention?

The tutorials suggested more snipping than outright sawing, like you’d do if you put a bowl over your head and trimmed around the edges. I remembered my stylist doing the same, so I grabbed a clump of hair and snipped the loose ends that way. And snipped some more when they didn’t seem short enough.

I resisted the urge to cut my wet hair too much, knowing it would shrivel up some when it dried, and I really didn’t want to look like a preschooler had taken blunt-tipped scissors to my head.