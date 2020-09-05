DYSON COLUMN: Drastic times call for DIY haircuts

Here’s something I never thought I’d say: I cut my own hair last week.
Does it feel better than it did before, when long locks fell over my eyes every time I leaned forward? Definitely.
Does this mean I’ll quit my day job and sign up for hair-stylist school? Definitely not.
Taking scissors in hand was one of those drastic measures called for in drastic times. And given that I haven’t had a professional cut—or worse, coloring—since early March, the times were about as drastic as they could be for someone with short hair.
Sure, I’ve clipped a few loose ends here and there over the years. And at least once, after a particularly unflattering mug shot showed up on my press ID, a co-worker accused me of cutting my own hair. But until last week, I’ve never been desperate, brave or stupid enough to shear myself.
I looked at a few do-it-yourself tutorials before I wrapped a towel around my shoulders and stood in front of the medicine cabinet mirror. I tried to call up images of the way my stylist cut my hair, and given that I’ve visited him every five weeks for about 25 years, you’d think I would have picked up a few pointers. Why didn’t I pay more attention?
The tutorials suggested more snipping than outright sawing, like you’d do if you put a bowl over your head and trimmed around the edges. I remembered my stylist doing the same, so I grabbed a clump of hair and snipped the loose ends that way. And snipped some more when they didn’t seem short enough.
I resisted the urge to cut my wet hair too much, knowing it would shrivel up some when it dried, and I really didn’t want to look like a preschooler had taken blunt-tipped scissors to my head.
I felt pretty empowered when the cuts around my face sort of resembled the way my hair looked, pre-pandemic. A few times, I was bold enough to grab a whole clump and hack away, even though the sound of sawing scissors sometimes made me cringe.
A day or two later, my companion, Lou, did some trimming on the back of my head. I encouraged him to do the same kind of moderate snipping I had done, but I knew I was in trouble when a few sighs followed a few clips.
“I dug a hole,” he said, causing me to cringe, again, and hightail it to the bathroom mirror.
There was one spot where my hair was noticeably shorter, but the beauty of a layered hairstyle is that it forgives a lot of sins.
I’m not a vain person, but I’ll admit I’ve stood in front of the mirror more in the days since the do-it-yourself session than I ever did before. After a while, I wondered why I was so consumed.
I’ve had two in-person interviews since mid-March. The rest have been done over the phone or through email. When I do go out in public, mostly for groceries, I wear a mask.
Other than the few family members I’ve seen for quick, outside visits, who would notice anyway, even if I had hacked-up hair?
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!