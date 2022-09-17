DYSON COLUMN: Enjoying the chattiness, craftiness of Outer Banks artists

Every time we go to the Outer Banks—and we recently returned after two wonderful weeks—I feel for the locals who live along the beach route.

And not just for the people whose homes are on the North Carolina islands that jut out into the Atlantic Ocean and feel remnants from practically every hurricane in that body of water. From the outskirts of Chesapeake, Virginia, well into the Tar Heel State, residents are practically trapped in their yards on weekends as heavy traffic pours through their communities.

Over the years we’ve found that people who live in vacation spots, such as Hatteras Island where we like to stay, have a love-hate relationship with visitors. They tend to love the money the tourists bring but hate all the outsiders in their midst.

I can’t say that I blame them. The only people with less patience than vacationers are probably Christmas Eve shoppers. As the pandemic and its fallout have made all of us more irritable, I’m sure workers in vacation spots have their fill of pushy people.

That’s why an experience this year was so refreshing. After a week of fishing, we decided to do some exploring off the beach. As we headed south, we saw a sea of canopies at the Avon Farmers Market. There was one produce stand where we loaded up on freshly picked tomatoes, zucchini and peaches, but the rest of the vendors offered items inspired by the beauty around them.

We saw huge clam shells painted in Halloween scenes; old bottles turned into wind chimes with oyster shells for clappers; smaller shells made into necklaces, earrings and anklets and medium-size ones filled with candles; and breathtaking photos of beach scenes, framed with pieces of snow and sand fence the photographer found on the shore.

The chattiness of the artists and crafters was as amazing as their creativity. One man who picks up old, wooden pallets from businesses—because the landfill no longer accepts them—told us how he made shark-shaped boards from which people can hang their jackets, towels or beach bags. He also put together Adirondack-style chairs in similar sea shapes, as well as boards with bottle openers attached.

We saw couples whose partnerships are similar to the one I share with my companion, Lou, who takes photos while I supply the words. One husband wrote a book about “Surf Dog’s Beach Safety Tips” and his wife provided cool illustrations. They also offered some pretty neat shirts designed to keep people from, as she said, getting burned to a crisp under the North Carolina sun.

While a photographer offered breathtaking printouts of sunsets off the sound, his wife displayed pottery. The man who brings new life to old pallets says his wife does all the painting—and told him to never again bring home the items from fish houses because the smell never goes away no matter how many times you soak the boards.

We followed the arts caravan farther south, to Frisco, two days later and talked at length with a woman who makes beautiful creations from shells. I’ve tinkered with a few silly things and am regularly trying different glues to see what works best.

She explained what she uses as well as how she uses other supports to keep the shells in place until the adhesive dries. She also offered tips on how to avoid other crafty pitfalls.

While I’ll probably never be able to create the kind of stunning artwork she does, I certainly came away inspired, once more, by the natural beauty of the Outer Banks. I also had a newfound appreciation for those who call it their home and find creative ways to make something beautiful out of whatever the ocean tosses their way.