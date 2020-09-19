DYSON COLUMN: For daughter, SOS call means 'Snake on Scene'

When I recently opened a kitchen cabinet and a small snake fell onto the floor—looking as stunned as I felt—I had an inkling of what my daughter experiences.
Or should I say I had a snakeling?
Truth be told, our reactions to seeing creatures that to some embody Satan himself haven’t been similar at all. I stood there like a deer in headlights, gaping at a tiny Eastern ring-neck half the width of my pinkie finger and by all accounts, perfectly harmless, while my daughter, Diana, regularly battles venomous serpents.
Seriously. The chick is a snake magnet.
It all started 11 years ago when she was bitten by a copperhead. It was dusk, and she was walking home after taking care of her elderly neighbor. The snake literally reached out and bit her on the foot.
Since then, she’s had more close encounters of the scaly kind than probably anyone outside a herpetological house. If she were a gambler, I bet she’d have a run on snake eyes.
This summer has been such a banner season for all things that slither around their home in the Orange County woods that I think she must have venom in her veins, calling out to them. Knowing how much she loves animals, she’d probably leave them be if they’d do the same for her and those in her care, including her husband, two kids, ducks, geese, a cat and a dog.
When black snakes started coming into the pens with her fowl nests, she did her best to convince them to scoot, knowing they help keep the natural balance of things, and even dispatch their nastier cousins. I watched a video of a black snake eating a rattlesnake as part of the research for this column. Can’t wait for those nightmares.
Anyway, the cold-blooded brain of one particular black snake must have been too numb to take the hint or to resist the fresh eggs within its grasp, so it had to lose its head over the matter.
She sent me a picture of her holding up a thick snake, several feet long, with two duck eggs clearly protruding from within its belly.
Then came the copperheads. One was under the rose bush along the driveway; another was coming up the hill from the pond; and yet another was around the wading pool the ducks use if they’re too lazy to waddle elsewhere.
In the last case, she and her husband heard the ducks pitching a fit from afar. Because the quackers made that particular distress sound so often, she recognizes it as their SOS call, which for her means “Snake on Scene.”
Sure enough, there was a fat copperhead close by, so her husband shot its head off. His brother-in-law had mentioned that it’s best to slice and dice the puffy ones because they’re probably fat with babies. Copperheads give birth to live young, which apparently can survive their mother’s beheading.
Diana chucked the snake body into the pond and thought that was the end of it.
Several days later, she and the kids were around the water and she noticed something swimming. It was a baby copperhead. This time, she did the shooting, but it left her wondering how many other little ones might be out there.
That was my biggest concern with my silly little incident—if its siblings and parents had snuck into the kitchen as well. Based on other snake sightings this summer, they’re probably all at my daughter’s house, but that doesn’t make me feel any better.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
