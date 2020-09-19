DYSON COLUMN: For daughter, SOS call means 'Snake on Scene'

When black snakes started coming into the pens with her fowl nests, she did her best to convince them to scoot, knowing they help keep the natural balance of things, and even dispatch their nastier cousins. I watched a video of a black snake eating a rattlesnake as part of the research for this column. Can’t wait for those nightmares.

Anyway, the cold-blooded brain of one particular black snake must have been too numb to take the hint or to resist the fresh eggs within its grasp, so it had to lose its head over the matter.

She sent me a picture of her holding up a thick snake, several feet long, with two duck eggs clearly protruding from within its belly.

Then came the copperheads. One was under the rose bush along the driveway; another was coming up the hill from the pond; and yet another was around the wading pool the ducks use if they’re too lazy to waddle elsewhere.

In the last case, she and her husband heard the ducks pitching a fit from afar. Because the quackers made that particular distress sound so often, she recognizes it as their SOS call, which for her means “Snake on Scene.”