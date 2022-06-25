DYSON COLUMN: Getting too close to wildlife can have disastrous results

The first time I vacationed at the ocean, specifically the Outer Banks of North Carolina, I made the mistake of watching “Jaws” a few days before our departure.

Won’t do that again just as I don’t sink my teeth into “SharkFest” or “Shark Week.” I’m well aware there’s more to the sea than the soothing sound of waves or the thrill of finding a treasure in the sand, but I don’t need graphic reminders of it.

Which is why I was surprised recently by a National Geographic series called “Something Bit Me” that grabbed my attention and dragged me along with it, like the outgoing tide.

Each segment includes two episodes about encounters between people and humans. Some are totally predictable, like the teenage boys who went swimming where alligators gather. What did the guys think would happen?

Others are unexpected and almost unexplainable, like the wolf that entered a campground and pulled a man out of his sleeping bag or the African river guide who had to extricate himself from the jaws of an aggressive hippo, not once, but twice.

Some are a matter of wrong place, wrong time.

An Alaska woman was tending plants on a backyard path when she unknowingly got too close to a mother moose—and the mad mama stomped her so hard, I don’t know how her neck didn’t snap. A kayaker was enjoying a sunset paddle in the Florida Keys when a barracuda, probably being chased by something bigger, popped up out of the water and speared her in the back. The impact punctured her lung, and the woman almost bled to death.

Each episode includes a dramatic re-creation of the scene and an animal expert weighing in on what might have caused the attack. Lots of times, animals are simply doing what they do—defending their turf or pursuing their next meal—and encounters become more frequent, especially as we infringe on what used to be their habitat.

No sooner did we get hooked on the show than it stopped being aired, and in a way, I thought the hiatus might be a good idea. The more encounters I watched, the more I wondered if I’d ever want to set foot in the woods or dip a toe in the ocean again.

Then, just when I thought it was safe to go back in the water, I got an email about fatal animal encounters, state by state, since 2000. While everyone featured in “Something Bit Me” survived to tell their tale, the people behind the numbers in a study by BetOhio.com, an online sports betting website, weren’t so fortunate.

According to the analysis, Texas had more fatal attacks by animals this century that any other state. It reported 559 deaths followed by California with 312 attacks.

Virginia ranked 16th nationwide with 91 people dying after encounters involving animals.

BetOhio divided the attacks into mammals, arthropods, reptiles and fish, then broke those down into smaller subsets.

Insects caused the most deaths in Virginia. Hornets, wasps and bees—and presumably the allergic reactions they created—accounted for 35 deaths. Mammals were involved in the deaths of 33 people in our state and dog attacks caused 21 fatalities.

Since the turn of the century, one person in Virginia has died from a venomous snake or lizard bite and another has perished from contact with a marine animal.

While the mammal category covers people bitten or struck by them, it doesn’t include vehicle collisions with animals like deer.

As the many television shows and nightly news reports about animal encounters indicate, downright freakish things happen sometimes like when a bear, coyote or deer wanders through your front door.

Can’t do much to prevent that.

But there are other times when we’re tempted to get too close, forgetting there’s a reason animals are classified as wildlife. The safest thing we can do is stay alert, keep our distance as best we can and be like Teddy Roosevelt and carry a big stick in the woods.

Not a selfie stick so you can get really close to a dangerous animal and take a picture to show your friends, but a cane or walking stick so you can try to fend off whatever crosses your path.

