DYSON COLUMN: Having rights doesn't mean we can ignore rules and laws

At a recent lacrosse match,
an official stopped the game for a few minutes to check equipment.
He randomly called out one player from each team and looked over their lacrosse sticks to make sure they were legal length, weight and shape. These “stick checks” happen all the time, but apparently this one was more comprehensive because players also were asked about other aspects of their equipment, including the spikes on their shoes.
“What’s next?” asked one mother in a not-so-quiet voice. “A body cavity check?”
She turned to others in the stands and said she felt like the referee was violating our player’s constitutional rights.
I laughed, then wondered later how often the issue of constitutional rights is bantered about at sporting matches.
Probably not much before this year, but the term certainly has been overused lately. People seem to think that their “rights” entitle them to do whatever the heck they want, any time they want, regardless of the impact their actions may have on others or established laws, rules or even common courtesy.
As my colleague Mike Morones so eloquently put it when we were talking about the matter, it’s as if no one cares that one person’s definition of liberty may result in another’s form of tyranny.
I’m pretty sure our founding fathers didn’t set up the Bill of Rights to give people the excuse to act like jerks. (And I’m not talking about the lacrosse mom or the game official. I used them as an example to springboard into the broader topic.)
Amendments were put in place to protect individuals, keep the government from getting out of control—a topic for another time—and give people the opportunity to live freely, equally and with dignity.
Nowhere does it specify that people have the right to do anything they please, especially when their actions go beyond the rules or laws in place.
My companion, Lou, and I talk about this regularly when we’re on the road and see other vehicles flying by us. I’m not a slowpoke by any means, and as Lou chides me for going 51 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone, another vehicle zips by like we’re sitting still.
My all-time favorite traffic offense is when drivers speed to the head of the line, then abruptly cut in front of others who’ve waited patiently to get on an exit ramp or make a turn. The offenders must think their constitutional rights entitle them to do whatever they want behind the wheel without any regard for others or traffic laws.
I’ll bet the State Police would say otherwise, but I’m guessing their staffs have suffered the same cutbacks as newspapers. There are only so many beats they can cover.
I feel the same sense of shock by people who choose to fly, participate in the Olympics or do anything else in our world in which in abiding by the rules is a prerequisite—then protest when their behavior falls outside the boundaries to which they agreed.
If you know the airlines require passengers to wear masks, why would you board and then refuse to wear one, claiming it violates your constitutional rights? Likewise, if you’ve trained your whole life for the Olympics and sacrificed so much in the process, why would you ruin everything by using a drug that you know is prohibited?
I could go on, but you get the picture.
Having rights means you still have to play by the rules. Your personal rights don’t put you above the law. You can’t twist the rules to cover whatever privileged behavior to which you believe you’re entitled, often at the expense of others.
Having a concert-quality sound system doesn’t give you the right to blast your favorite tunes at all decibels, all hours of the night—unless you live out in the middle of nowhere with no neighbors for miles around.
If you’re in a subdivision and it’s after 11 p.m. on the weekend, your neighbors have a right to peace and quiet, just like you have a right to the music of your choice.
But how many times have we heard public officials say that unless a locality has a noise ordinance, violators are not going to do the neighborly thing and turn down the music? To the police officer who responds to the noise complaint, they’re more likely to say: “What are you gonna do to me?”
Or, as we’ve seen lately, they’ll say the mere suggestion of personal restraint violates their constitutional rights.
