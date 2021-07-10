DYSON COLUMN: Having rights doesn't mean we can ignore rules and laws

I feel the same sense of shock by people who choose to fly, participate in the Olympics or do anything else in our world in which in abiding by the rules is a prerequisite—then protest when their behavior falls outside the boundaries to which they agreed.

If you know the airlines require passengers to wear masks, why would you board and then refuse to wear one, claiming it violates your constitutional rights? Likewise, if you’ve trained your whole life for the Olympics and sacrificed so much in the process, why would you ruin everything by using a drug that you know is prohibited?

I could go on, but you get the picture.

Having rights means you still have to play by the rules. Your personal rights don’t put you above the law. You can’t twist the rules to cover whatever privileged behavior to which you believe you’re entitled, often at the expense of others.

Having a concert-quality sound system doesn’t give you the right to blast your favorite tunes at all decibels, all hours of the night—unless you live out in the middle of nowhere with no neighbors for miles around.

If you’re in a subdivision and it’s after 11 p.m. on the weekend, your neighbors have a right to peace and quiet, just like you have a right to the music of your choice.