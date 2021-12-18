DYSON COLUMN: Holiday tale of cards, letters and inspiration

As if my fondness for holding a printed product—newspaper, magazine or book—in my hands wasn’t enough evidence that I belong to another era, here’s more proof that I’m a dinosaur:
I still send paper Christmas cards with a brief newsletter about the family.
As I pondered this column, I wondered how many others do the same and if so, how are they received? To gauge what’s trending, I “used the Google,” as a grandmotherly character in a recent Hallmark movie said.
One of the items I read from two years ago suggested that millennials—ages 25 to 40—are among those keeping the Christmas card tradition alive. But one writer pointed out that the practice is pointless because we already know everything that every distant relative, college classmate and long-lost friend is doing on a daily, if not hourly, basis, thanks to our obsession with social media.
Well, call me a velociraptor or a stegosaurus. Apparently, my personality is a little like both of them. (You can take an online quiz at buzzfeed to find your reptilian match.)
While I do check Facebook regularly, both for work purposes and family news, I’m of the same mind as many of the older relatives to whom I send cards. I don’t feel compelled to share every thought and experience online. Maybe it’s because I expose myself enough in this every-other-week column. Or I don’t have the time or inclination. Or I’m simply too much of a dinosaur to post regularly.
One of the things I mentioned in this year’s Christmas letter was that I need to find joy in the job. I was still on a weeklong vacation, right after Thanksgiving, when I wrote it and dreaded returning to the grind.
My vacation, which was filled with crafts, holiday decorating and making photo calendars for family and I told my mother I wished I had more time to do what I wanted. Then I thought, better be careful what you wish for in this climate of ever-shrinking newspaper staffs because you just might get it.
So, I tried to look on the bright side and said in the newsletter, and to myself, that I need to find happiness at work or I’m going to be miserable. I’ve had COVID-19 as a companion for almost two years—not that I ever contracted the infection, thank goodness, but I’ve written about its impact so much, it feels like a constant presence that won’t go away, a lingering dark shadow over my shoulder.
As I read through some emails upon returning to work, I started to see a theme in a few story suggestions. People wrote to me about how they had been inspired by others—someone who overcame an illness or reached out to their neighbors or did a favor without expecting anything in return.
I decided it would be uplifting to write and read some stories about people who are inspiring. I produced a short list, shared it with other staff members and we planned to start publishing stories during the holidays and well into January, if we had enough ideas.
As the schedule would have it, I’ve had so much other stuff on my many plate that I’ve barely had a chance to look into the stories I was so inspired to do.
That strikes me as a tad bit discouraging, but I’m still hoping to make time for it. If you know someone who inspires others through their words and deeds—and not just during the holiday season—email me their name, a brief description and contact information.
I’m guessing we could all use the inspiration.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425