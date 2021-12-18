DYSON COLUMN: Holiday tale of cards, letters and inspiration

One of the things I mentioned in this year’s Christmas letter was that I need to find joy in the job. I was still on a weeklong vacation, right after Thanksgiving, when I wrote it and dreaded returning to the grind.

My vacation, which was filled with crafts, holiday decorating and making photo calendars for family and I told my mother I wished I had more time to do what I wanted. Then I thought, better be careful what you wish for in this climate of ever-shrinking newspaper staffs because you just might get it.

So, I tried to look on the bright side and said in the newsletter, and to myself, that I need to find happiness at work or I’m going to be miserable. I’ve had COVID-19 as a companion for almost two years—not that I ever contracted the infection, thank goodness, but I’ve written about its impact so much, it feels like a constant presence that won’t go away, a lingering dark shadow over my shoulder.

As I read through some emails upon returning to work, I started to see a theme in a few story suggestions. People wrote to me about how they had been inspired by others—someone who overcame an illness or reached out to their neighbors or did a favor without expecting anything in return.