DYSON COLUMN: In search of a lucky charm

I feared I had lost my one and only superpower.

As hard as I looked—and I was spending so much time gazing at my feet, it was a wonder I didn’t walk into a tree—I hadn’t been able to find a four-leaf clover since last fall. Every time I was outside, I scoured the ground for leaves of four but found no such luck.

Had I found my lifetime supply the spring before? When I started working from home in March 2020, I began regular walks in the backyard. Four-leaf clovers have always stood out to me, and over the years, I’ve regularly found them along sidewalks in the city or on my way to assignments next to someone else’s front door.

During several banner months last spring, I also discovered how many were in the backyard. I started taping them into my daily planner. May 2020 was a premier month with 16 clovers of varying sizes, attached along the outer edge of the calendar.

My companion, Lou, is a retired photographer who chronicles every aspect of our lives in photos, and he took a picture of them to send to his sisters.

Madeline, who lives in New York, commented that her boss didn’t believe in the existence of four-leaf clovers. She said he’d spent a lifetime looking with no success. I said the next time I landed a nice one, I’d send it to her.