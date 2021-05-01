DYSON COLUMN: In search of a lucky charm

I feared I had lost my one and only superpower.
As hard as I looked—and I was spending so much time gazing at my feet, it was a wonder I didn’t walk into a tree—I hadn’t been able to find a four-leaf clover since last fall. Every time I was outside, I scoured the ground for leaves of four but found no such luck.
Had I found my lifetime supply the spring before? When I started working from home in March 2020, I began regular walks in the backyard. Four-leaf clovers have always stood out to me, and over the years, I’ve regularly found them along sidewalks in the city or on my way to assignments next to someone else’s front door.
During several banner months last spring, I also discovered how many were in the backyard. I started taping them into my daily planner. May 2020 was a premier month with 16 clovers of varying sizes, attached along the outer edge of the calendar.
My companion, Lou, is a retired photographer who chronicles every aspect of our lives in photos, and he took a picture of them to send to his sisters.
Madeline, who lives in New York, commented that her boss didn’t believe in the existence of four-leaf clovers. She said he’d spent a lifetime looking with no success. I said the next time I landed a nice one, I’d send it to her.
And just like that, my superpower dimmed. I couldn’t find one anywhere. I thought about asking my son, Jason, for a few because he’s got the eye as well.
As I looked up information about four-leaf clovers, it seems that it’s not unusual for the trait to run in families. Maybe it’s just that people spend more time looking once they know four-leafers are out there and not so hard to come by.
For those who don’t have the eye, the statistic that suggests there’s one four-leaf clover for every 10,000 with three leaves probably rings true.
I knew clovers had something to do with the Irish, but didn’t know that Eve supposedly found one in the Garden of Eden and plucked it as a souvenir of paradise, according to Reader’s Digest.
There’s also a long-held belief that St. Patrick used a shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity as each segment represented the three parts that make up one whole: the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost.
Various gardening websites suggest that shamrocks never have more than three leaves and are different from the clover that can mutate and produce four or more. Long before the time of St. Patrick, legend has it that Celtic priests in Ireland believed four-leaf clovers offered magical protection and warded off bad luck.
A theory that blended both the religious and mystical aspects suggests that the first three leaves represent faith, hope and love while the fourth clover stands for God’s grace or luck, depending on where your beliefs lie.
All I know is that when I looked hardest for a four-leaf clover, I couldn’t find one.
So I stopped trying. A few weeks ago during a walk in a Stafford County park, I reached down to pick up an interesting rock—and there was a four-leaf clover. I carefully put in my pocket.
During the same visit, as Lou watched an osprey adding sticks to its nest atop a light pole, I casually looked around—and there were two more at my feet.
As soon as we got to the car, I carefully put the three four-leaf clovers in a reporter’s notebook I keep in the glove compartment. Once home, I transferred them to an index card, taped them in place and sent them to Lou’s sister along with a note saying maybe these would make a believer out of her boss.
She texted a few days later to say he’s going through some tough medical issues. He viewed the receipt of three lucky charms as proof that things are going to be OK.
That made me feel better than I ever did after taping them into my calendar or putting them into my pocket—then having them shrivel into a ball of dried-up green.
When I took my grandchildren to a nearby playground last week, the first time I pushed 3-year-old Bella on the swing, something at my feet happened to catch my eye.
There was a single four-leaf clover, standing alone in a patch of dirt. I reached down, then decided to leave it be. Maybe it would make someone else’s day.
