DYSON COLUMN: Is too much of a good thing bad?

We know a brilliant scientist who has designed all sorts of devices for the military. He’s an absolute math wizard. But he’s clumsy to the point I can’t believe any of his hunting friends actually allow him to carry a gun.

Along the lines of the absent-minded professor, I knew a teacher in high school who was smart, well-liked and extremely knowledgeable. He also had to work at the local grocery store to make ends meet, and he once mentioned he could never remember where he had parked the car at the end of his shift.

Sometimes, the person spends too much time in the beauty department, to the exclusion of everything else. That’s how “dumb blonde” jokes got their start.

I have a grandson who’s a little too honest for his own good, either that or he is the prince of backhanded compliments. When his mother tried her hand at grilling—something his father usually does—and made some great teriyaki chicken, he said: “Oh man, that’s good. I thought for your first time it would be nasty.”

When we’ve advised him before that it’s not necessary to verbalize every thought that pops into his brain, he counters with: “You always say honesty is the best policy.” Obviously, he didn’t spend enough time at the empathy table.