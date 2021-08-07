DYSON COLUMN: Is too much of a good thing bad?

Do you think it’s true that you can never be too rich or too thin?
What about too brainy or brawny? Is it ever bad to have too much of a good thing?
I would say yes, only because moderation seems to be the best practice in so many aspects of life.
If you’re a fan of the “Jeopardy!” game show, you’ve no doubt seen some players who are absolutely amazing, have incredible recall and know about almost every random category under the sun.
But, my goodness, are they ever awkward during the interview portion or any of the interactions that don’t involve reciting facts. When my mom and I review the show each night—and the many guests hosts in recent months—I jokingly tell her that some of them must have lingered too long at the brains table.
In my mind’s eye, I picture an assembly line of sorts where people walk through, holding a big bowl or bucket, waiting to fill it with what’s offered at various tables.
The lucky ones are able to get a little at each stop: brains and brawn, beauty and kindness, confidence and caring, honesty, social skills and a good work ethic.
Sometimes, the line doesn’t move along the way it should, and people fill up their bowl with one thing and don’t have room for anything else.
We know a brilliant scientist who has designed all sorts of devices for the military. He’s an absolute math wizard. But he’s clumsy to the point I can’t believe any of his hunting friends actually allow him to carry a gun.
Along the lines of the absent-minded professor, I knew a teacher in high school who was smart, well-liked and extremely knowledgeable. He also had to work at the local grocery store to make ends meet, and he once mentioned he could never remember where he had parked the car at the end of his shift.
Sometimes, the person spends too much time in the beauty department, to the exclusion of everything else. That’s how “dumb blonde” jokes got their start.
I have a grandson who’s a little too honest for his own good, either that or he is the prince of backhanded compliments. When his mother tried her hand at grilling—something his father usually does—and made some great teriyaki chicken, he said: “Oh man, that’s good. I thought for your first time it would be nasty.”
When we’ve advised him before that it’s not necessary to verbalize every thought that pops into his brain, he counters with: “You always say honesty is the best policy.” Obviously, he didn’t spend enough time at the empathy table.
It’s too bad we don’t get a choice of how much we’d like to partake of each offering in this imaginary line of character attributes. And it probably would be terribly boring if we did, because our strengths and weaknesses are what make us unique and challenge us to do the best we can with what we have.
Still, I’m guessing we’d all like to make a few changes to what does—or doesn’t—come naturally to us. Like dancing. Or learning new languages. Or being comfortable enough in a crowd to make small talk with anyone.
Personally, I’m sorry that I missed the directions table altogether. I couldn’t find my way out of a paper bag without guidance.
Thank goodness for GPS and the fact that some brilliant people got more than their share of skills at the math and technology tables.
